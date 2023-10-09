Golf store in London takes unique approach to counter Travis Scott shoes resellers

A golf store in London has a unique approach to restricting people from buying and reselling Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes. The Swoosh will release the shoes on Friday, October 13 for people to buy online.

The store owner in London put forward a unique solution to counter-reselling the shoes. Golfers will appreciate the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low design, so the retailer is preventing consumers from buying and reselling by asking customers to drive a golf ball 200+ yards (150 yards for women) in two strokes.

The store has welcome drinks for its customers and organised an in-store event, where people looking for exclusive shoes have to drive the ball. It ensures that the shoes are being bought by golfers.

Hitting 200 yards for a person, who has never touched golf gear, would be difficult. Only people who are familiar with the game can achieve the target and qualify to buy their favourite shoes.

It's a great step by the London store to crack down on bots and moreover, it's a brilliant marketing strategy. This unique idea is going viral on the internet. The step has drawn a lot of attention from people.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 shoes

The Texas-based rapper will make his first-ever foray into golf shoes with the debut of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker. The shoes come in a natural olive color and have panels of off-white leather strips put on them. The tongue tag and heel badge are also embroidered with neon branding. Nike Air tech is used in the midsole.

The specific pair is incredibly comfortable for both basketball and golf, which makes it particularly pertinent given that NBA icon Michael Jordan turned to golf as a pleasant pastime after retiring. He even owns Grove XXIII, a posh golf course in Florida.

Jordan Brand and Nike have teamed up to create special footwear. They are made specifically to shine best in absolute darkness. The shoes have the Cactus Jack logo on the right heel and lace lock. Nike Air branding is on the other heel.

This specific pair is expensive not just because of the incredible partnership, but also because Hiroshi Fujiwara, a streetwear specialist, created these shoes.

The shoes will be available from October 13 and one can purchase them from Nike's SNKRS for $170.