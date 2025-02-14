'Golf training is a load of rubbish' - Charley Hull makes shocking remark at Riyadh as she reveals why she works out

Charley Hull is currently competing at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International at the Riyadh Golf Club. This is her first Ladies European Tour event of the season. Other than her golf skills, Hull is also known for her bold and unfiltered approach while addressing the media.

During the pre-round press conference in Riyadh, Charley Hull made a shocking statement about golf training and called it "rubbish". Earlier, a journalist questioned her about what's her goal for this season, to which she replied:

"It's not really a golf course goal, I wanna try and get my 5K run down to 20 minutes by the end of the year," Hull said while mentioning she is currently at 26 minutes.

Another journalist questioned if her approach to fitness and training is helping with golf, to which she said she doesn't train for golf.

"I don't train for golf," Hull said during the presser. "I have zero interest in training for golf. I think golf training is a load of rubbish. I just train because it is good for my mental health and it's good for me and I want to be an athlete. I just don't want to be a golfer and I enjoy it like a hobby. Do you know what I mean to say. That's what I do," Hull revealed.

Charley Hull is currently placed at T20 after round two and has made the cut comfortably at the PIF Saudi Ladies International. She has carded -5 for the event and is eight strokes behind the lead going into the weekend.

How did Charley Hull perform on the Ladies European Tour in 2024?

Charley Hull at the Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Charley Hull had an incredible season on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in 2024, even though she predominantly competed on the LPGA Tour. The British golfer clinched the Aramco Team Series Riyadh in 2024 and won her fourth LET trophy.

Here's how Charley Hull performed in all her Ladies European Tour events in 2024:

Aramco Ladies International – 15/02/24 – 279 (-9) – T3 – $244,210.05

ATS - Tampa - TEAM (RESULT) – 08/03/24 – 261 (-27) – T2 – $13,743.45

Aramco Team Series - Tampa – 08/03/24 – 207 (-9) – 2nd – $41,230.35

ATS - Korea - TEAM (RESULT) – 10/05/24 – 268 (-20) – T3 – $7,384.60

Aramco Team Series - Korea – 10/05/24 – 209 (-7) – 2nd – $41,828.85

ATS - London - TEAM (RESULT) – 03/07/24 – 290 (-2) – T36 – $1,157.26

Aramco Team Series - London – 03/07/24 – RTD – 106th – $0.00

The Amundi Evian Championship – 11/07/24 – 148 (+6) – T106 – $0.00

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics – 07/08/24 – 289 (+1) – T27 – $0.00

ISPS HANDA Scottish Open – 15/08/24 – 280 (-8) – 5th – $65,490.77

AIG Women's Open – 22/08/24 – 289 (+1) – T20 – $104,901.05

ATS - Riyadh - TEAM (RESULT) – 31/10/24 – 262 (-26) – T10 – $5,024.61

Aramco Team Series - Riyadh – 31/10/24 – 198 (-18) – 1st – $69,190.50

