"Gone crazy since losing to Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau enjoying a concert at LIV Golf Dallas

Bryson DeChambeau made headlines at LIV Golf Dallas with both his off and on-stage performance. He posted even-par 72s in both rounds, sitting tied for 15th playing at Maridoe Golf Club, a 7,543-yard, par-72 course. DeChambeau's first round included birdies on holes 2, 11, and 12, with bogeys at 13, 16, and 18. The second round featured four birdies and four bogeys.

After round two, DeChambeau jumped on stage during the Whiskey Myers concert, throwing his cap into the crowd and hyping up fans behind the DJ booth. The video quickly went viral. NUCLR GOLF shared the clip in an X post on June 29. The caption of the post read:

"🗣️🎤Bryson DeChambeau fires up the crowd at LIV Golf Dallas🔥"

“Let’s have some fun tonight!!”🫨"

Fans are commenting on hilarious things under this post. One fan wrote:

"He's gone crazy since losing to Rory."

He referred to the 2025 Masters, where DeChambeau battled Rory McIlroy in the final round. DeChambeau finished tied for fifth at seven under. McIlroy went on to win in a playoff against Justin Rose, completing his career Grand Slam.

Another fan commented:

"Cringe AF."

One fan took a dig at DeChambeau's action, writing:

“gentlemen’s game”

One fan expressed his frustration, writing:

"So this is what golf is all about these days? Go humiliate yourself somewhere else."

One fan commented:

"lol….cringier than most."

Another fan sarcastically wrote:

"When I go to a great concert the only thing missing is Bryson. Do the bring out a simulator?"

Apart from this, let's look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the LIV Golf Dallas event.

Bryson DeChambeau reacted to a cheering crowd after Round at LIV Golf Dallas

Bryson DeChambeau opened with an even-par 72 and followed it with another 72 in the second round. Sitting tied for 15th after two rounds, DeChambeau was well behind the leaders heading into Sunday.

Despite the on-course grind, the Dallas crowd gave him a much-needed boost. Speaking after his round, he shared how their support made the day feel worthwhile:

“Yeah, disappointing day, but look at the fans. This is what it’s about. We were able to bring some people out here with my little debacle I guess you could say, sitting up on one of the freeways there. I don’t think insurance is going to cover that, but it’s fine. It was great to see the fans out in storm and this is what the hometown of Dallas is about. Great crowds, great people, great atmosphere, and it sure is a fun time.”

DeChambeau arrived at the Dallas event after a missed cut at the U.S. Open, where he posted disappointing rounds of 73 and 77 at Oakmont. As of 2025, DeChambeau captured the title at LIV Golf Korea with a stunning 19-under finish, backed by a runner-up at LIV Golf Mexico, a T4 at LIV Virginia, and a T6 in Riyadh.

