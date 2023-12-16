"Gonna need to be a tad more humble" - Charlie Woods leaves golf fans divided with his actions after hitting a stunning shot

For obvious reasons, Charlie Woods is used to generating a lot of attention. Both fans and the media follow his footsteps tirelessly, and the 2023 PNC Championship has been no exception.

This Saturday, December 16, a video of Charlie Woods waving goodbye to a ball he had just hit with his drive became popular on social networks. The PGA Tour's X (formerly Twitter) handle post with the video has generated more than 535,000 views in just one hour.

Watch the video below:

Golf fans have reacted to Charlie Woods' gesture with mixed feelings. Some have taken it as a show of arrogance, while others attributed it to normal teenage behavior.

Here are some reactions from golf fans on X:

Fan reactions (Image via X).

The younger Woods is making his fourth consecutive start at the PNC Championship, teaming up with his father, Tiger Woods. In his three previous starts, Team Woods has always finished in the Top 10.

This Saturday, Team Woods added a new "member," as Charlie Woods' sister, Sam, made her debut as a caddie for her father.

How are Charlie Woods and Tiger doing in the first round of PNC Championship?

Charlie and Tiger Woods teed off on hole 1 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at 8:22 a.m., as the tee times were moved up to try to avoid the bad weather threatening Florida.

At the 13th hole, Charlie and Tiger Woods are in T13, with a transitional score of -5. So far they have had a bogey-free round, but have managed only five birdies that have been insufficient to advance in the leaderboard. According to weather reports, the course is quite wet and windy, which has affected the play of Team Woods.

It has not been the same for other teams. With the round still to finish, Team Kuchar is in first place with an extraordinary score of 15-under 57. Matt and his son Cameron managed no less than 13 birdies and an eagle, without committing a single bogey.

Team Langer, Team O'Meara, Team Singh and Team Goosenhaving are also having outstanding performances, all with scores of -10 or better. However, only the O'Meara's have already finished their first round.