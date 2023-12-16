Charlie Woods drives the ball 321 yards over the green at the PNC Championship

Charlie Woods has shown tremendous development in golf over the past year. Even his father, Tiger Woods, talked about it during the PNC Championship previews.

During the first round of the event, Charlie has shown several signs of it.

One of them was when he sent his ball straight onto the green, departing 321 yards from the flag. His drive was of such quality that the ball rolled about 20 yards and came to rest in the low rough bordering the green.

A clip of the same can be viewed here.

Due to his age, Charlie Woods tees off further forward than the Open category players. In his shot, he avoided following the fairway and went straight for the green, passing over the native area and a sand hazard.

It is worth noting that this impressive drive he achieved was in difficult conditions, due to the rain and wind that has affected the first round of the 2023 PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods has hit several great shots during the first round of the PNC Championship. He has also been seen having fun in a number of ways, including waving goodbye to one of his balls after whipping it with his driver.

What did Tiger say about Charlie Woods' golf improvement?

Tiger Woods reflected this Friday, Dec. 15, on how his son Charlie's game has evolved recently. Here's what he had to say, according to The Palm Beach Post:

"His speed has gone dramatically up this year. He's hitting it past me now."

Speaking on the same subject with Golf Channel also from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Tiger expressed the following:

"I'm just happy for him [Charlie Woods], that whenever he hits a shot that he wants to hit, that he's able to pull that off and I've seen him do it in practice and it's always fun and enjoyable to see him pull it off in a competitive environment, and I just see him just learning and growing.

"I think that people have probably seen how much he's grown physically from last year and that's the challenging part of it, is that trying to figure out swing path and clubs and fit and gram weights and everything's a moving target right so that's the the hard part."

Charlie and Tiger Woods are playing the first round of the PNC Championship. At the 16th hole they are T15 with a score of -6.