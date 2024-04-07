"Gonna have to say no": Fans disagree with Greg Norman who claims Talor Gooch is the best iron player in the past 20 years

Fans on social media have shared their disappointment with Greg Norman's claims that Talor Gooch is the best iron player in golf in the past 20 years. The LIV Golf CEO recently made the comment about Gooch.

Nuclr Golf shared the post on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"#BEST OF THE BEST — Greg Norman has high praise for LIV Golf star lTalor Gooch: "Talor Gooch is the best iron player in the game of golf in the past 20 years that I've personally witnessed.” Do you agree with the Shark?"

Fans jumped into the comments section to share their disappointment.

"#14 on LIV approach so gonna have to say no," wrote a fan.

"Tiger might like a word," wrote another fan.

"Greg also told every player going to LIV that they would get OWGR points when he knew that LIV failed possibly EVERY criterion," wrote a fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

All about Talor Gooch's career

Talor Gooch is an American professional golfer. He was born on November 14, 1991, in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Gooch started playing golf at a young age and played as an amateur at Oklahoma State University. He started playing professionally in 2014.

Gooch started his journey on the PGA Tour Canada, where he played from 2015 to 2016. He then joined the Korn Ferry Tour, where he won his maiden professional event. He registered an incredible one-stroke victory at the News Sentinel Open. He shot four rounds of 66-67-68-65 to settle for a total of under 18 and registered a victory over Jonathan Hodge. Gooch also played on the PGA Tour and won the RSM Classic in 2021.

However, he later signed a contract with LIV Golf and joined the Saudi circuit. Talor Gooch arguably enjoyed a successful outing on LIV Golf, where he won three tournaments. He won the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide after defeating Anirban Lahiri by three strokes. Later, he emerged victorious at the LIV Golf Singapore event in 2023, where he defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff. Gooch also won the 2023 LIV Golf Andalucia event.

LIV golfers are currently playing in the Miami event, and following the second round, Gooch settled for a tie for second place. He entered the final round on Sunday, April 7, two strokes behind the leader, Sergio Garcia. Gooch finished in a tie with Matthew Wolff, Dean Burnmester and Tyrrell Hatton.