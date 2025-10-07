“Good news for Joel Dahmen fans” - Fans react to Netflix’s Full Swing's expected return for new season

Fans on social media were excited after it was reported that Netflix would soon announce Full Swing’s new season. In a post on X, a golf page shared the details about the new season.

Ad

The new season might be released next year and, as per Golf Analyst Josh Carpenter, it will have six episodes.

Sharing the news, NUCLR Golf wrote:

"Netflix is expected to launch a 4th season of Full Swing next year, and will bring back the golf docu-series once again. @JoshACarpenter reports that it’s expected to be a 6 episode season and that filming wrapped up at the Ryder Cup."

Ad

Trending

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Netflix is expected to launch a 4th season of Full Swing next year, and will bring back the golf docu-series once again. @JoshACarpenter reports that it’s expected to be a 6 episode season and that filming wrapped up at the Ryder Cup.

Ad

Fans reacted to it in the comment section.

"Good news for Joel dahmen fans," a fan wrote.

Rob @robmcthai Good news for Joel dahmen fans

Ad

"Oh WOW!! We can watch this years golf next year. So amazing and booooring. Learn from Hard Knocks @netflix," another fan added.

mike da chef @MikeDaChef22 Oh WOW!! We can watch this years golf next year. So amazing and booooring. Learn from Hard Knocks @netflix

Ad

"This is a great series .. well produced, you get to see a different side of guys you watch every weekend in a much different setting .. fired up for the new season!!" a fan said.

ClamFan @Clam_Fan This is a great series .. well produced, you get to see a different side of guys you watch every weekend in a much different setting .. fired up for the new season!!

Ad

"They always seem to get lucky on following players. Hope they carved out a follow on Cam Young. Will be must watch," another fan added.

Country Club Casual @casualclubguy They always seem to get lucky on following players. Hope they carved out a follow on Cam Young. Will be must watch

Ad

Here are more fan reactions:

"This might be a hot take but I honestly enjoy the Full Swing episodes better than the TGL regular season events..." a fan said.

𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒙𝒕𝒐𝒏 @braxtonproper This might be a hot take but I honestly enjoy the Full Swing episodes better than the TGL regular season events...

Ad

"I’ll watch as long as Rory doesn’t cry," another fan added.

Hungry Guy @rgjackets I’ll watch as long as Rory doesn’t cry.

Ad

Full Swing views have dropped since its release

Full Swing has had a significant decrease in viewership since its first season. As reported by Sports Business Journal, Season 1, released in 2023, had around 53.1 million hours of views on the mega streaming platform.

However, since then, it has struggled to gain the same traction. Full Swing season 2 had around 28.5 million hours of views, and the 2025 season has generated around 22.2 million hours of views thus far.

Ad

Although the release date for the fourth is not known, fans can expect it in the early months of 2026. The first season aired in February 2023, the second one in March 2024, while the third aired in February 2025.

Moreover, the upcoming season is likely to feature the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course. Per SBJ, cameras were on site at the biennial tournament.

This year, Team Europe was terrific at the Ryder Cup and successfully retained the title by two points on foreign soil.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More