Netflix’s Full Swing to return for fourth season after filming concludes at Ryder Cup: Report

Netflix is reportedly set to release the fourth season of its riveting golf-centered docuseries, Full Swing. The show follows the life of professional golfers as they navigate their careers and go through challenges in their personal lives.

As reported by Sport Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter, Full Swing will be released for another season with six episodes. He recently shared a tweet on X that read:

“@Netflix is expected to bring back the gold series ‘Full Swing’ for a fourth season in 2026. Sources anticipate a six-episode season.”

The Full Swing camera crews have reportedly been following select golfers around for a while to capture key moments of the golf season. They were also present at the recently concluded Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. According to the report, they wrapped up filming after the conclusion of the biennial event.

No official release date for the sports series has been announced. However, previous seasons aired in February or March, so the new season will likely be released around that time.

The fourth season of the golf show will likely give more insight into the showdown at the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup, where Team Europe defeated Team USA on foreign soil. It may also focus on the PGA Tour’s new CEO, Brian Rolapp, who joined the tour after spending over two decades with the NFL.

Netflix’s Full Swing has reportedly declined since its debut

Full Swing first hit the screens in February 2023. Although it’s being renewed for a fourth season, the show’s viewership numbers have reportedly seen a significant decline since its debut.

Season one garnered over 53 million hours viewed from its launch through the end of June in 2023. However, the second season saw the hours drop, with 4.8 million views and 28.5 million hours watched.

The most recent season similarly saw a decline, with 4.1 million views and 22.2 million hours viewed across seven episodes. Meanwhile, the first two seasons aired with eight episodes each.

The second season of the docuseries covered the 2023 Ryder Cup held in Rome. It also gave an inside look into the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf drama, which still remains an unresolved issue in the golf world.

The third season of Full Swing followed the lives of several top golfers, including stars such as Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Rory McIlroy. Joel Dahmen, Ludvig Aberg, and Tony Finau also made appearances in the season.

The season captured some highlights from the 2024 season, including Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at the PGA Championship. It also gave an inside look into the historic battle that went down at Pinehurst No. 2 when Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau battled it out for the 2024 US Open title.

Despite the decline in viewership numbers, the third season of the docuseries was still one of the most-streamed documentaries in 2024.

