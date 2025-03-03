"Good. Starting over" - Fans react to Tiger Woods making a surprise return with the exclusive Seminole Pro-Member event

Tiger Woods is finally returning on the greens with this week's star-studded Seminole Pro-Member event. The American golfer made a surprise entry into the tournament, which will take place on March 3 in South Florida.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the return of Tiger Woods. He was initially planning to play at the 2025 Genesis Invitational but withdrew from the event after his mother's demise. After a long wait, he will finally be back on the greens this week.

Sharing the news about Tiger Woods playing at the Seminole Pro-Member event, TwLegion wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Tiger Woods will compete in the exclusive Seminole Pro-Member tomorrow morning in South Florida, teeing off at 7:38 AM. (Via @GOLF_com)"

Fans reacted to Woods' return by taking to the comment section of the post. Some fans shared their excitement to see him playing.

"Good. Starting over," another fan wrote.

"Big Cat is ready to cook," one more fan said.

"We are just glad he is back and healthy," another fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans talked about Woods teeing up in a group with 2025 US Team Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

"Paired alongside Captain Keegan, Ryder cup conversations happening," another fan said.

"Big cat teeing with the Ryder Cup cap," a fan jotted.

"Should have plenty to discuss!!" another fan commented.

When will Tiger Woods tee off at the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member?

Woods will tee it up for the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member event at 7:38 a.m. ET on the first tee hole. The tournament sees professional golfers playing alongside amateur players.

Tiger Woods will tee off in a group of four alongside PGA Tour pro-Keegan Bradley and their amateur partners, PGA of America's former CEO Seth Waugh and former NBA star Shane Battier.

This year's Seminole Pro-Member features a stellar field, including the likes of Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Billy Horschel, among others. The players will start their game on the first tee hole and tenth tee in groups of four, including two professionals and two amateur partners.

Jhonattan Vegas will be taking the first shot of the day on Monday on the first tee hole in a group with Matt Cahill, John Bannon, and seven-time NFL Super Bowl winner Tom Brady at 7:20 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, players will start the game on the tenth hole at 7:25 a.m. ET, with Bill Haughland starting the game with Nick Hardy, Brett Overman, and Brian Campbell.

Rory McIlroy will tee off on the first tee hole at 8:32 a.m. ET with Ed Herlihy, Gerry McIlroy, and Shane Lowry. The Korda sisters, Nelly and Jessica, will also be playing in the Seminole Pro-Member event, and both will start their game together in a group with John Waldron and Mike Troy on the first tee hole at 12:10 p.m. ET.

