“Gotta get you some clubs”: John Daly shares snaps from $75,000,000 Grammy winner’s 48th birthday

John Daly had a night to remember this Saturday, November 25, as he attended DJ Khaled's birthday celebration. Daly was among the luxury guests, which also included singer Ne-Yo, about whom the golfer said that he was going to "get him some clubs."

The double major champion posted on his official Instagram account several pictures of the party as well as the personalities who were at the party. Daly posted pictures with DJ Khaled himself, as well as singer Ne-Yo and rapper Raekwon, among others.

Part of these images were posted by Daly on his Instagram stories. As is his custom, he accompanied these images with witty phrases, almost all associated with golf.

"What a birthday bash.. much love brother! Happiest of bdays!" John Daly wrote on the image in which he is seen accompanied by DJ Khaled.

"You live on a golf course... gotta get you some clubs," was the phrase that accompanied his photo with Ne-Yo.

"I'm going to get you golfing chef!" he wrote on his photo with Raekwon.

DJ Khaled has received 10 Grammy Award nominations. He won it once, for Best Rap/Sung Performance (Higher, ft. John Legend and Nipsey Hussle).

His relationship with the world of golf is well known. DJ Khaled is an amateur golfer of much merit and a regular follower of the sport. He is also involved as an investor in TMRW Sports and Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL League.

John Daly and DJ Khaled's friendship explored

As DJ Khaled himself told Golf Digest, he met John Daly at a par 3 course, where Daly gave him some advice. This is how the music producer described it:

"You know John Daly. We met up at an, um, secret location. He says 'Khal, I got love for you, I’m a fan,' but he ain’t never seen me play golf. It’s a par 3. He tees up my ball. He’s giving me pointers. I embrace it because he’s a legend — and he did teach me something that I wasn’t doing — but at the same time, I was like, 'He has no idea this is about to go on the green.'"

He added:

"I took my 8-iron, and when I hit it, it sounded so good, everything looked right, and then it landed right on the green. He looked at me and goes, 'That was motherf**king good!’"

Earlier this year, 2023, DJ Khaled collaborated with Daly to launch his charitable initiative, Heart of a Lion. It is an organization that seeks to provide mental, physical, and wellness support to America's children and Veterans.

During the collaboration process, Khaled expressed to Daly his desire to dress in the most followed style. The player surprised the music producer with a gift package filled with Daly-style apparel.