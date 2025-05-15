"Gotta love American sell outs" - Fans criticize Tiger Woods' ex-coach for siding with LIV Golf while calling golf media 'corrupt'

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, has made numerous complimentary statements about LIV Golf in recent years. He regards the Saudi-backed league as a professional game, and hence, there is nothing wrong with viewing it. Interestingly, one of his recent comments regarding the league has been heavily criticized by fans, who have labeled him a 'sell-out'.

All of this started when Hank Haney shared a video from an X (formerly Twitter) page called LIV'r & Onions. The video features Keegan Bradley, who made a media appearance for the upcoming Ryder Cup. While discussing the tournament, he was asked about the lack of analytics on LIV Golf's YouTube page.

Interestingly, Tiger Woods' longtime swing coach did not appreciate this question. He took to X and expressed how crooked the golf media is, saying:

"Got to love the way the Corrupt Golf Media frames the question"

This comment by Haney has sparked a lot of criticism from fans. So much so that one fan started calling Tiger Woods' former instructor an American sellout. A fan account called Luciano commented on the post, saying:

"Gotta love American sell outs. Am I right Hank? Nothing says standing up for your country than burning down a great American organization that you didn’t build."

This comment by Luciano was a clean jab at Hank Haney's years of support for LIV Golf. For example, in February of last year, the coach chastised PGA Tour players who declined LIV Golf's money offer. He said:

"Corrupt Golf Media is now asking every PGAT player that turned down LIV money if LIV players should be able to come back to the PGAT, of course they say no, that’s a shocker, what they really are saying is give me some of the money I turned down and I’m fine w them coming back"

Not only that, but Haney has stated multiple times that he supports all LIV Golf players.

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, supported Bryson DeChambeau in his Olympic rejection

Tiger Woods and Hank Haney in the Masters - Preview Day 1 - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau was not selected for the American men's golf team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was in excellent form that year, winning one of the major golf tournaments, the U.S. Open. Despite these facts, DeChambeau was denied only because he was on LIV Golf, which is not recognized in the Official World Golf Rankings.

While several fans and golf professionals welcomed the move, Tiger Woods' former instructor had a different perspective. He said on his X account that a man should not be denied the opportunity to represent his country simply because he is playing on LIV Golf. Haney even questioned the game's current mentality as a result of this incident.

He uploaded a post on X that read:

"Not sure I follow the logic of why an American shouldn’t be able to represent his country in the Olympic’s because he is playing on the @livgolf_league. Also, not sure how this is a good thing for the game of golf but some people are convinced it is."

Talking about DeChambeau, he signed a contract with LIV Golf in June 2022. The value of this contract was reported approximately $125 million.

