Graeme McDowell shares his thoughts on team America’s ‘reset’ at the 2025 Ryder Cup

LIV golfer Graeme McDowell expressed his desire to witness the ongoing Ryder Cup on his social media recently. McDowell cheered on for the U.S. team as well as President Donald Trump who arrived at Bethpage on Day one of the biennial team event.

Graeme McDowell has been a part of the European Ryder Cup team in the past. The Northern Irish golfer represented the continent on four consecutive occasions- 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2014. He has been on the winning side of the biennial tournament in three editions, except for the 37th edition in 2008.

McDowell shared his excitement at the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at the 45th edition in a recent post on his social media page. He also hoped that the 47th President of the United States would inspire the host team, as they had had a rough start. The European team currently leads the tournament by four points, while Team USA has scored only two.

Looking forward to the U.S. Ryder Cup team's 'reset', Graeme McDowell wrote on X:

"47 in the house. If the American team needed a reset and some inspiration, they just got it!!!! Scenes. Wish I was there. Man."

The Foursomes and the Four-Ball format matches of the first day have concluded with Team Europe in the lead. The U.S team will look to regain its form in the next two days in hopes of winning back the title.

Graeme McDowell hopes to be a part of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor

Graeme McDowell is well known for taking his team to victory at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Wales. McDowell scored the winning shot against Hunter Mahan during the singles match on the final day. The LIV golfer hopes to make the European team again after over a decade for the 46th edition.

In a recent interview, McDowell shared his wish to be picked for the next edition of the biennial event which is scheduled to take place at Adare Manor, Ireland in 2027. Recalling his conversation with fellow LIV golfer Jon Rahm, he said he is prepared to make coffees for the team just to be in a supporting role. He continued (via BBC Sports):

"That's how much it means to me and how much I want to be there in a supporting role for Team Europe."

"It goes without saying as we look towards Adare Manor in two years' time I would do anything to be in that European team room, to be part of that team, to put that team Europe shirt on one more time, to have the badge on my chest, to cheer the guys on and help Europe win another Ryder Cup. I hope to be there."

McDowell went on to add that he has something to 'give back' to Team Europe. He has also been constantly sharing his thoughts about the 2025 Ryder Cup on his social media platform.

