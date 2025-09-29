Grant Horvat left mesmerised by Justin Thomas’s ‘insane’ putt at the Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas defeated Tommy Fleetwood by a bare margin in the Sunday singles match between Team USA and Team Europe. It was a tremendous comeback from Thomas, who was two strokes behind Fleetwood after the opening six holes. Things changed for the 32-year-old Team USA representative hit an eagle on Hole 6 to tie things up.

Following that, things were somewhat even until Justin Thomas made a winning putt on Hole 18, concluding with a birdie and earning a point for his team. Grant Hovart recently responded to Thomas' final putt on his Instagram account, noting it was quite insane. The YouTuber was right next to Hole 18, so he recorded a video of himself celebrating and cheering around as Thomas completed this final putt.

Talking more about Horvat's Instagram story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Grant Horvat's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @granthorvat)

Justin Thomas was paired with Cameron Young for the Friday Four Ball, where they faced Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard. Interestingly, Thomas and Young won the match and were the only Team USA players to do it. During the Saturday Four Ball, Thomas and Young faced Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, whom they unfortunately lost with a total score of 2 up.

Interestingly, Justin Thomas has competed in four straight Ryder Cups (2018-2025) and remains unbeaten in the singles matchup. The golfer discussed this, claiming that despite his victory, he believes his form was still not at its best and that Tommy Fleetwood had a horrible day, which allowed him to win.

Justin Thomas claims that Tommy Fleetwood is the most difficult to beat

Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches - Source: Getty

Justin Thomas has been in fantastic form this season, including a win at the RBC Heritage Cup. The golfer was one of the most crucial aspects of Team USA, and he performed admirably throughout the event. On the other hand, Tommy Fleetwood has also been in excellent form, as he even won his first PGA Tour event at the 2025 Tour Championship.

The two of them were a fierce matchup, and Thomas claimed Fleetwood was the most difficult to beat from Team Europe. The golfer spoke on the encounter following Sunday's Singles play, saying (quoted by Asap Sports),

"Yeah, I fought really hard. I didn't have my best stuff. I felt like I was very lucky that Tommy didn't either. I respect Tommy so much. He's arguably the hardest person to beat in this competition. It's very obvious that this is an extreme long shot, but it had to be done by some of us in the beginning, so I'm just so glad that Cam and I could finish like that to at least give us a window of hope."

Team Europe eventually won the whole thing with a final score of 15-12. It was their first away victory in the Ryder Cup since 2012.

