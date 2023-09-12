Grant Thornton Invitational Golf Tournament introduces innovative mixed team play format 

The Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament is bringing about a fresh new style of golf with three distinct formats. Taking place from December 8 to 10 at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, the tournament will feature innovative mixed team play.

This will be the inaugural year of the Grant Thorton Invitational Tournament and it will include Scramble, Foursome and Modified Four-Ball formats- each played in consecutive rounds. The 32 player field will comprise of an equal number of PGA and LPGA Tour players, with a prize purse for $4 million for both genders.

The opening round will be on Friday, September 8, and will feature a scramble format. Each player will hit a tee shot to begin with, after which the entire team will select which ball to hit from all the previously made tee shots. This process will continue till a score is made. Nelly Korda, brand ambassador of Grant Thorton said via LPGA:

“Scramble on Friday is going to be full of scoring opportunities and I can’t wait to strategize with Tony on every shot.”

Three days of the Grant Thornton Invitational to feature three different golf tournament formats

The second day of the Grant Thornton Invitational will feature the most traditional format out of them all, very similar to the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup. Each team player will alternate hitting the ball till the shot is complete. One player will tee it off on odd numbered holes, while the other one will do so on even numbered holes.

Tony Finau, who will be teaming up with Nelly Korda said:

“Alternate Shot is a grind and probably the most challenging team format in golf. Nelly and I are going to need to bring our best on Saturday.”

The final day of the Grant Thornton Invitational will see the modified four ball format. In this, the golfers will tee off on the first hole. They will then switch balls and play till the ball is holed. Rickie Fowler spoke about the intricacy of the format that has not been seen before.

“Playing our partner’s tee shots is going to be the ultimate test of teamwork and I’m really excited to play this format, not having seen it before on Tour.”

The new golf format for the three days will provide a new and fun perspective for golfers to compete in as well as for audiences to watch.