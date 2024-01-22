“Great future ahead of this great talent” - Jon Rahm commends Nick Dunlap after historic PGA Tour win at The American Express 2024

Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap has taken the world of golf by storm after becoming the first amateur since 1991 to claim victory in a PGA Tour event. With a final score of 29 under par, Dunlap romped home at The American Express Championship 2024.

He became the first golfer since Phil Mickelson to win as an amateur, from a field of over 140 golfers. Praises poured in from all over the world, as pros and fans alike came together to congratulate him.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm also congratulated Dunlap on his victory. Rahm said on X (formerly Twitter):

"What an amazing accomplishment by Nick Dunlap, stellar play and way to pull through under pressure to join a very selective group of players to win PGA Tour events as an amateur! Great future ahead of this great talent! Congratulations."

Expand Tweet

Jon Rahm's wishes come at a time when he is expected to sign on 19-year-old Caleb Surratt, who has played alongside Nick Dunlap before. For now, however, it is Dunlap who has made history by winning the American Express.

Nick Dunlap becomes youngest amateur to win PGA Tour event since 1910

Not only did Nick Dunlap win a PGA Tour event as an amateur, he also created a few other records. Dunlap became the youngest amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1910. He also became the second youngest PGA Tour winner in the last 90 years.

Dunlap took the lead at the American Express tournament going into the third day of the tournament. He held onto the lead and carded a 2 under 70 on the fourth day to maintain his lead and take victory.

Speaking about his win after the tournament, Dunlap said via BBC:

"It's so cool to be experiencing this as an amateur. Whether I made or missed that, if you had told me come Wednesday night that I had a putt to win this tournament, I wouldn't have believed you."

His win at the American Express means that Nick Dunlap has the opportunity to avail PGA Tour status in 2024 anytime he turns pro. He also has the opportunity to take membership for the 2025 season if he does not turn pro in 2024.