"Great honor to have my first victory here" - Amy Yang on winning her maiden LPGA title on American soil at the CME Group Tour Championship

Amy Yang won the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday. The 34-year-old golfer won at the Tiburon Golf Club and picked up her maiden LPGA title on US soil. The golfer took her career wins to five, with the past four in Asia. Her last win came in 2019.

Yang carded in a 6-under 66 with birdies in her last two holes to beat the likes of Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka. The South Korean golfer claimed the $2 million prize, the largest win in women's golf. Opening up on the win, the LPGA veteran noted that it is a “great honor” to take her first victory on American soil. She also revealed that she always wished to take a win in the US.

Speaking about her CME Group Tour Championship win on Sunday, Amy Yang said, as quoted by LPGA:

"I was so nervous down the stretch. But I try to tell myself: 'I can do this. I can do this.' I'm so happy I made it… I always want to win the first one in the U.S. It's a great honor to have my first victory here."

Expand Tweet

Amy Yang looked ecstatic with the victory. The golfer, holding the CME event trophy in her new bright blue blazer from the CME trophy, said “this (the trophy) is very meaningful.”

Amy Yang wins the CME Group Tour Championship

Yang had an impressive final round. The 34-year-old holed out for an eagle on the 13th fairway and overcame the three-shot deficit she had accumulated earlier. The golfer stuck to her A-game while her competition made some crucial mistakes. Yang made a 10-foot birdie putt to finish off the event in style. The South Korean cupped both hands over her face soon after the winning putt.

Expand Tweet

Alison Lee provided a tough fight at the event. The golfer carded in a 66 to tie for second. However, she never came closer than two shots along the back nine. Lee, who is yet to register a win on the LPGA Tour, received her third runner-up medal at the Tiburon Golf Club. She and T2 Hataoka won $445,000 each.

Commenting on her game, Alison Lee said:

"I put up a good fight today, did everything I could to put some pressure on the two girls (Yang and Hataoka). Amy had a phenomenal round. Once she made her eagle on 13, I think that really turned the course of the whole entire day for her."

It is interesting that Amy Yang also broke the CME Group tournament’s record by finishing with a 27-under 261. She took over the record set by Jin Young Ko two years ago. With her first win outside of Asia on the books, Yang will now eye a maiden win in Europe next season.