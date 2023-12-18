“Great playing, proud of you”: Tiger Woods and Izzi Stricker embrace a hug after concluding PNC Championship

For several reasons, the 2023 PNC Championship was undoubtedly special for Tiger Woods, as it was for Izzi Stricker. At the end of the tournament, the young golfer received a hug and congratulations from the Legend.

Team Woods and Team Stricker were grouped together during the second round of the PNC Championship. Hence, Tiger Woods had the opportunity to see up close the game of the young promise of women's golf, who is also the daughter of Steve Stricker.

For this reason, Tiger Woods' words to her were a compliment that Izzi Stricker undoubtedly values very highly.

"Great playing, proud of you," Tiger Woods simplesaid to Izzi (via X @ChampionsTour).

Each of the youngsters who teamed up with their professional golfing family members experienced the thrills of the PNC Championship in their own way. There is no doubt that Izzi Stricker enjoyed it to the fullest, as she had the chance to fulfill two of her pre-tournament wishes.

This is what Izzi herself told, according to the PGA Tour Champions news service:

"I told my whole family at the beginning of the week, the two people I want to play with most are Nelly and Tiger. Nelly was set up, but Tiger was by chance. When we saw that last night, I was so excited."

Who is Izzi Stricker, the promising youngster congratulated by Tiger Woods?

Izzi Stricker's (17) obvious connection to golf comes through her father, seven-time senior major champion Steve Stricker. But Izzi already has her own merits to count.

The youngest Stricker has won the Wisconsin Girls State Champion (Division 1) for two consecutive years, which earned her the 2023 Wisconsin Co-Player of the Year. The junior is already committed to the University of Wisconsin to join its women's golf team in 2024.

And it certainly couldn't be any other way. The Stricker family has a lifelong relationship with Wisconsin. Steve Stricker, a native of the state, won the 1984 Wisconsin Boys Championship, while Izzi's mother, Nicki, made the state college golf team for four years.

But the family relationship with Wisconsin golf runs much deeper. Izzi's maternal grandfather, Dennis Tiziani, coached the University of Wisconsin men's golf team from 1977 to 2003, while the women's team was under his command from 1989 until 2003.

Finally, Izzi's older sister, Bobbi, played collegiate golf at the University of Wisconsin and won the women's amateur state championship.