“Great question, I was very surprised" - Joel Dahmen was 'surprised' to get the 2023 PGA Championship invite

The PGA Tour of America announced the PGA Championship field on Wednesday, May 10. The list comprises 99 of the top 100 golfers in OWGR, prior winners of the tournament, Masters winners, and additional golfers who qualified after winning a PGA event.
Interestingly, the officials have also invited several additional players who did not meet the qualification criteria in order to fill the remaining spots.
Joel Dahmen, an American golfer, has also received an invitation to the 2023 PGA Championship and is delighted to compete. Dan Rapaport, the golf guy on the Fore Play podcast, recently tweeted that he spoke with Dahmen about the offer.
"Some guys not thrilled with the PGA Championship field list. This, from one tour player. I asked Joel Dahmen how he got in and he said : “Great question…I was very surprised.”
However, fans found the field uninteresting as Tiger Woods was ruled out of the competition. They jumped into the comments section of the post and wrote:
"This is by far the least interesting Major of all time and won’t even watch. No Tiger, field is a joke and golf just doesn’t nothing but complain anymore. Done. It’s so boring now."
While some were happy with the field.
"That makes little sense! Why would a pro comment about being unhappy with field? If it’s as bad as you all say that would make it easier ! There’s room on the list for invitees-it’s always been that way."
2023 PGA Championship field
The PGA Championship in 2023 will feature more than 150 golfers, including 18 LIV players. 34 players have been given special invitations, and nine players who are outside the top 70 in PGA Points have also been invited to fill the vacant spot.
The following is a list of golfers who have qualified for the 2023 PGA Championship based on various factors:
Special invitations
- Adri Arnaus
- Dean Burmester
- Paul Casey
- Luke Donald
- Ryan Fox
- Talor Gooch
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Zach Johnson
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Kevin Kisner
- Anirban Lahiri
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Robert MacIntyre
- Adrian Meronk
- David Micheluzzi
- Francesco Molinari
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Andrew Putnam
- Patrick Reed
- Callum Shinkwin
- Webb Simpson
- Jordan Smith
- Justin Suh
- Ben Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Harold Varner III
Players beyond 70th in PGA points to fill the field
- Taylor Pendrith
- Sam Ryder
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Danny Willett
- Thomas Detry
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Maverick McNealy
- Joel Dahmen
PGA Championship winners
- Justin Thomas
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Brooks Koepka
- Jimmy Walker
- Jason Day
- Rory McIlroy
- Jason Dufner
- Keegan Bradley
- Martin Kaymer
- Y.E. Yang
- Padraig Harrington
- Vijay Singh
- Shaun Micheel
- Davis Love III
- John Daly
LIV Golf players
- Abraham Ancer
- Dean Burmester
- Paul Casey
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Talor Gooch
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Sihwan Kim
- Brooks Koepka
- Anirban Lahiri
- Phil Mickelson
- Joaquin Niemann
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- Patrick Reed
- Cameron Smith
- Brendan Steele
- Harold Varner III