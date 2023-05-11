“Great question, I was very surprised" - Joel Dahmen was 'surprised' to get the 2023 PGA Championship invite

The PGA Tour of America announced the PGA Championship field on Wednesday, May 10. The list comprises 99 of the top 100 golfers in OWGR, prior winners of the tournament, Masters winners, and additional golfers who qualified after winning a PGA event.

Interestingly, the officials have also invited several additional players who did not meet the qualification criteria in order to fill the remaining spots.

Joel Dahmen, an American golfer, has also received an invitation to the 2023 PGA Championship and is delighted to compete. Dan Rapaport, the golf guy on the Fore Play podcast, recently tweeted that he spoke with Dahmen about the offer.

"Some guys not thrilled with the PGA Championship field list. This, from one tour player. I asked Joel Dahmen how he got in and he said : “Great question…I was very surprised.”

However, fans found the field uninteresting as Tiger Woods was ruled out of the competition. They jumped into the comments section of the post and wrote:

"This is by far the least interesting Major of all time and won’t even watch. No Tiger, field is a joke and golf just doesn’t nothing but complain anymore. Done. It’s so boring now."

While some were happy with the field.

"That makes little sense! Why would a pro comment about being unhappy with field? If it’s as bad as you all say that would make it easier ! There’s room on the list for invitees-it’s always been that way."

2023 PGA Championship field

The PGA Championship in 2023 will feature more than 150 golfers, including 18 LIV players. 34 players have been given special invitations, and nine players who are outside the top 70 in PGA Points have also been invited to fill the vacant spot.

The following is a list of golfers who have qualified for the 2023 PGA Championship based on various factors:

Special invitations

Adri Arnaus

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Luke Donald

Ryan Fox

Talor Gooch

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Zach Johnson

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Kevin Kisner

Anirban Lahiri

Pablo Larrazabal

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Robert MacIntyre

Adrian Meronk

David Micheluzzi

Francesco Molinari

Alex Noren

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Reed

Callum Shinkwin

Webb Simpson

Jordan Smith

Justin Suh

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

Harold Varner III

Players beyond 70th in PGA points to fill the field

Taylor Pendrith

Sam Ryder

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Danny Willett

Thomas Detry

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Maverick McNealy

Joel Dahmen

PGA Championship winners

Justin Thomas

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Brooks Koepka

Jimmy Walker

Jason Day

Rory McIlroy

Jason Dufner

Keegan Bradley

Martin Kaymer

Y.E. Yang

Padraig Harrington

Vijay Singh

Shaun Micheel

Davis Love III

John Daly

LIV Golf players

Abraham Ancer

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Harold Varner III

