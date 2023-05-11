“Hope he’s healthy!” – Fans react as Jordan Spieth is announced for the PGA Championship despite injury

Jordan Spieth withdrew from the 2023 AT&T Bryson Nelson Championship prior to the event's commencement, citing a wrist ailment. The event will begin on May 11 with the first round and will last until May 14.

However, the PGA Tour of America released the PGA Championship field for the next week on Wednesday, May 10, which includes Jordan Spieth's name.

A fan account, @Spieth Legion, tweeted about the PGA Championship with the caption:

"The Field for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill has been announced. For now, Jordan Spieth is on it."

"The Field for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill has been announced. For now, Jordan Spieth is on it."



Fans jumped into the comments section to talk about Spieth's health. They wrote:

Fans jumped into the comments section to talk about Spieth's health. They wrote:

"Hope he’s healthy!"

"That's Great, if Jordan would play every week ,while he is young, he would win more tournaments. Frequency in play makes him a better player."

"That's Great, if Jordan would play every week ,while he is young, he would win more tournaments. Frequency in play makes him a better player."

Jordan Spieth has three major victories to his name. He only has to win the PGA Championship to complete his four-tournament grand slam. In 2015, he won The Masters and the US Open, and in 2017, he won the Open Championship.

Spieth finished second at the PGA Championship in 2015 and hopes to win this year.

Who will be playing at the 2023 PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship is set to begin next week. The tournament officials have released the list of players competing in the major event, which contains the names of some of the world's top golfers.

Justin Thomas, winner of the 2022 PGA Championship, will play to defend his title. Surprisingly, the LIV golfers have also been invited to the PGA Championship.

Talor Gooch, the hottest rebel series star, is among those competing. He had won two consecutive LIV Golf events. Phil Mickelson, the 2021 PGA Championship winner, will also compete in the competition. He finished second at The Masters last month, sharing second place with Brooks Koepka.

Other LIV players joining Mickelson include Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith.

Tiger Woods will not compete this year due to ankle surgery. Nonetheless, the tornament will feature current World No. 3 Rory McIlroy. He has won two PGA Championships and is aiming for his fifth major title and first in nine years. He last won a major championship in 2014.

The PGA Championship will take place from May 18 to 21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. The field includes 99 of the top 100 players in OWGR.

Here is a full field of the PGA Championship:

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquín Niemann

Alex Norén

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrián Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Pigman, Kenny

J.T. Poston

Séamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

, Gabe Reynolds

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Chris Sanger

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

, Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Braden Shattuck

Callum Shinkwin

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

John Somers

J.J. Spaun

Josh Speight

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Jeremy Wells

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Wyatt Worthington II

Brandon Wu

Y.E. Yang

Cameron Young

Steven Alker

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Alex Beach

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Matt Cahill

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Anthony Cordes

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer

Jason Dufner

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Chris French

Talor Gooch

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Russell Grove

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Steve Holmes

Max Homa

Horschel, Billy

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Colin Inglis

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Ben Kern

JJ Killeen

Si Woo Kim

Sihwan Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Adrian Meronk

Shaun Micheel

David

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

