“Hope he’s healthy!” – Fans react as Jordan Spieth is announced for the PGA Championship despite injury

Jordan Spieth withdrew from the 2023 AT&T Bryson Nelson Championship prior to the event's commencement, citing a wrist ailment. The event will begin on May 11 with the first round and will last until May 14.
However, the PGA Tour of America released the PGA Championship field for the next week on Wednesday, May 10, which includes Jordan Spieth's name.
A fan account, @Spieth Legion, tweeted about the PGA Championship with the caption:
"The Field for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill has been announced. For now, Jordan Spieth is on it."
Fans jumped into the comments section to talk about Spieth's health. They wrote:
"Hope he’s healthy!"
"That's Great, if Jordan would play every week ,while he is young, he would win more tournaments. Frequency in play makes him a better player."
Jordan Spieth has three major victories to his name. He only has to win the PGA Championship to complete his four-tournament grand slam. In 2015, he won The Masters and the US Open, and in 2017, he won the Open Championship.
Spieth finished second at the PGA Championship in 2015 and hopes to win this year.
Who will be playing at the 2023 PGA Championship?
The PGA Championship is set to begin next week. The tournament officials have released the list of players competing in the major event, which contains the names of some of the world's top golfers.
Justin Thomas, winner of the 2022 PGA Championship, will play to defend his title. Surprisingly, the LIV golfers have also been invited to the PGA Championship.
Talor Gooch, the hottest rebel series star, is among those competing. He had won two consecutive LIV Golf events. Phil Mickelson, the 2021 PGA Championship winner, will also compete in the competition. He finished second at The Masters last month, sharing second place with Brooks Koepka.
Other LIV players joining Mickelson include Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith.
Tiger Woods will not compete this year due to ankle surgery. Nonetheless, the tornament will feature current World No. 3 Rory McIlroy. He has won two PGA Championships and is aiming for his fifth major title and first in nine years. He last won a major championship in 2014.
The PGA Championship will take place from May 18 to 21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. The field includes 99 of the top 100 players in OWGR.
Here is a full field of the PGA Championship:
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquín Niemann
- Alex Norén
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrián Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Pigman, Kenny
- J.T. Poston
- Séamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- , Gabe Reynolds
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Chris Sanger
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- , Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Braden Shattuck
- Callum Shinkwin
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- John Somers
- J.J. Spaun
- Josh Speight
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Harold Varner III
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Jeremy Wells
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Brandon Wu
- Y.E. Yang
- Cameron Young
- Steven Alker
- Abraham Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Alex Beach
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Matt Cahill
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Anthony Cordes
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Chris French
- Talor Gooch
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Russell Grove
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Steve Holmes
- Max Homa
- Horschel, Billy
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Colin Inglis
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Ben Kern
- JJ Killeen
- Si Woo Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Adrian Meronk
- Shaun Micheel
- David
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari