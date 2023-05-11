LIV golfer lands special PGA Championship invite as Tiger Woods is officially out

PGA Tour of America finally released the list of golfers playing at the PGA Championship slated to take place next week. Tiger Woods will miss the event as he is on rest after undergoing ankle surgery last month.
The list includes 155 names with the last spot to be filled by the winner of the AT&T Bryson Nelson Championship, scheduled for this week.
Interestingly, Paul Casey also earned an invitation to compete in the tournament. Although he did not qualify for the tournament, the PGA Championship officials sent him a special invitation as they have "the right to invite additional players not included in the categories."
Seeemingly, Casey missed the PGA Championship last year due to an injury before joining LIV Golf and thus was invited this year. He finished fourth in the tournament in 2021.
18 LIV golfers are invited to the major championship, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Patrick Reed.
Tiger Woods competed at the PGA Championship in 2022 but withdrew from the tournament following the third round of 79
2023 PGA Championship field
Here is a list of all the golfers who will be playing at the 2023 PGA Championship next week:
- Steven Alker
- Abraham Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Alex Beach
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Matt Cahill
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Anthony Cordes
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Chris French
- Talor Gooch
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Russell Grove
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Steve Holmes
- Max Homa
- Horschel, Billy
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Colin Inglis
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Ben Kern
- JJ Killeen
- Si Woo Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Adrian Meronk
- Shaun Micheel
- David
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquín Niemann
- Alex Norén
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrián Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Pigman, Kenny
- J.T. Poston
- Séamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- , Gabe Reynolds
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Chris Sanger
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- , Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Braden Shattuck
- Callum Shinkwin
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- John Somers
- J.J. Spaun
- Josh Speight
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Harold Varner III
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Jeremy Wells
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Brandon Wu
- Y.E. Yang
- Cameron Young
- AT&T Byron Nelson Winner