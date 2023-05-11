LIV golfer lands special PGA Championship invite as Tiger Woods is officially out

PGA Tour of America finally released the list of golfers playing at the PGA Championship slated to take place next week. Tiger Woods will miss the event as he is on rest after undergoing ankle surgery last month.

The list includes 155 names with the last spot to be filled by the winner of the AT&T Bryson Nelson Championship, scheduled for this week.

Interestingly, Paul Casey also earned an invitation to compete in the tournament. Although he did not qualify for the tournament, the PGA Championship officials sent him a special invitation as they have "the right to invite additional players not included in the categories."

Seeemingly, Casey missed the PGA Championship last year due to an injury before joining LIV Golf and thus was invited this year. He finished fourth in the tournament in 2021.

18 LIV golfers are invited to the major championship, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Patrick Reed.

Tiger Woods competed at the PGA Championship in 2022 but withdrew from the tournament following the third round of 79

2023 PGA Championship field

Here is a list of all the golfers who will be playing at the 2023 PGA Championship next week:

Steven Alker

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Alex Beach

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Matt Cahill

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Anthony Cordes

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer

Jason Dufner

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Chris French

Talor Gooch

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Russell Grove

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Steve Holmes

Max Homa

Horschel, Billy

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Colin Inglis

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Ben Kern

JJ Killeen

Si Woo Kim

Sihwan Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Adrian Meronk

Shaun Micheel

David

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquín Niemann

Alex Norén

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrián Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Pigman, Kenny

J.T. Poston

Séamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

, Gabe Reynolds

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Chris Sanger

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

, Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Braden Shattuck

Callum Shinkwin

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

John Somers

J.J. Spaun

Josh Speight

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Jeremy Wells

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Wyatt Worthington II

Brandon Wu

Y.E. Yang

Cameron Young

AT&T Byron Nelson Winner

