What happened to Tiger Woods? Golfer gives update after undergoing surgery

It's no secret that Tiger Woods' health is not good, but he did have a successful surgery today to deal with a lingering issue. Woods' health has been on a steady decline over the last few years and it has really taken a turn for the worse recently. He couldn't even finish the Masters, which could be his final go at Augusta National.

Woods released a statement on Twitter detailing the surgery and what it was for:

"Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture. It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HHS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."

Any participation in PGA Tour events from Woods was a long shot. This was especially the case after he withdrew from the Masters due to injury. The golfer is barely healthy enough to compete normally, so surgery will likely keep him out for a while.

Tiger Woods' health issues have been going on for a long time

Tiger Woods also had to release a statement at the Masters regarding his health. He had to withdraw after barely making the cut. He said:

"I am disappointed to have to [withdraw] this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Tiger Woods had to withdraw

His friend and counterpart Jason Day discussed seeing Woods struggle through the event:

"He looked like he was laboring pretty hard yesterday. It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again."

Unfortunately, things have only gotten worse for Woods, and surgery was required. However, he may now be able to turn things around and get better. Time off and recovery can only do the legendary golfer good.

He has not set a return date to the PGA Tour just yet.

