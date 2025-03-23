"Great to see LIV", "3 missed cuts" - LIV Golfers earning their spot at The Open Championship leaves fans divided 

The Open Championship, one of golf's most prestigious majors, confirmed the participation of the three LIV Golf players in the 153rd edition at Royal Portrush. This list includes the names of Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, and Jason Kokrak. However, this decision is receiving mixed reactions from the golf enthusiasts on social media. Some are celebrating the historic decision while others question the qualification criteria.

Flushing It shared this news in an X post on March 23 and several fans have shared their thoughts in the comments. The caption of the post read:

"There were 3 spots available to The Open via The International Series Macau presented by Wynn and all 3 were claimed by current LIV players. Carlos Ortiz qualified for his first Open since 2021, Pat Reed his first since 2023, and Jason Kokrak his first since 2022."

"Major qualification has been hard to come by for players on the LIV Golf League but avenues are now opening up. Good to see these guys not only supporting the International Series on the Asian Tour but also making the most of the opportunity👏"

Comments from the fans clearly show mixed reactions. Some fans are celebrating the decision as they hope to see LIV players compete with PGA stars while some questioned the criteria.

"Great to see LIV represent in majors. Right now it's the only place to compare with PGAT players," a fan wrote.

"3 missed cuts coming right up," one fan hilariously predicted.

"All three will miss the cut. Save this tweet lol," a fan wrote.

"Can't criticize earning a spot - good work," a fan commented.

"So who missed their chance because of the LIV multi millionaires taking their places?,"A fan asked.

The R&A Championships Limited, which oversees the Open Championship, recently introduced an exemption. The highest-ranked player in the 2025 LIV golf individual standings who has not already qualified will earn a spot in The Open. It ensures a fair shot for the LIV Golf players to compete in such a big event.

LIV Golfers Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, and Jason Kokrak shine at International Series Macau

Part of the Asian Tour, the International Series Macau, opened the door for the 2025 Open Championship for the three players from the LIV. Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, and Jason Kokrak showcased remarkable performances to earn a spot in The Open 2025 on Sunday.

Mexican golfer, Ortiz, started the second round with a 0-under-par 61, propelling him to a 12-under total and standing one stroke behind the leader. His round featured ten birdies. He maintained the momentum, carding a 4-under 66 in the third round, totaling 16-under, and shared the lead. Carlos Ortiz secured first place with a total of 22-under par after the final round.

Patrick Reed opened the LIV Golf event with a first-round 7-under 63, earning an early lead. For the second round, he carded 6-under 64, maintaining the lead with a 13-under total. He carded a 3-under 67 in the third round and shared the lead with Ortiz at 16-under. He earned second spot at 19-under par after the final round.

Jason Kokrak hit a remarkable 5-under 65 in the third round, taking his total to 13-under and placing him in a tie for third. He claimed 3rd place with a 16-under par total to finish ahead of Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia in the International Series by LIV Golf.

