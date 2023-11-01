“Green Jacket with loafers? Lol” – Fans react to Jon Rahm throwing the first pitch ahead of Game 4 of the World Series

The 2023 Masters winner and Arizona State alum, Jon Rahm, took the mound on Tuesday night to toss out the ceremonial pitch before Game 4 of the World Series. While baseball fans were delighted to see the golfing sensation take the mound, many couldn't help but notice Rahm's unusual choice of apparel.

Fans were quick to notice Rahm's eye-catching wardrobe - a green jacket combined with loafers - as he made his way to the pitcher's mound. They reacted and showed respect for Rahm's daring fashion statement on X.

"Green Jacket with loafers? Lol," one fan commented.

"Best outfit ever on the mound - well done!" said another spectator.

Onlookers were delighted by Jon Rahm's unique choice of clothing, sparking a debate, with some admiring his daring sense of style.

"Maybe he should have kept pitching?" remarked another keen observer

PGA Tour Pros including Jon Rahm take the mound for first pitches this season

This season, several PGA TOUR golfers have taken to the mound to toss out ceremonial first pitches. Adam Hadwin threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game in June, followed by Justin Rose at Wrigley Field for a Chicago Cubs game in August, and Brian Harman the following week at an Atlanta Braves game.

This isn't Jon Rahm's first time playing baseball. Earlier this season, the 11-time TOUR champion had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to face live pitching at the Titleist Performance Institute in California. Walker Buehler of the LA Dodgers threw pitches to Rahm, who was in the batter's box, providing him with a rare crossover moment between golf and baseball.

Notable Figures Take the Mound for Playoff First Pitches

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who will host Games 3–5 against the Texas Rangers in downtown Phoenix, invited noteworthy personalities to throw out the first pitch during the World Series. Baseball luminaries Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez tossed the ceremonial pitches on Monday.

Despite the jokes about Rahm's outfit, there was no disputing the joy and pride felt by the locals as one of the best golfers took center stage.