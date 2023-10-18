Adam Hadwin shares his hilarious encounter with security after celebrating Nick Taylor's 2023 RBC Canadian Open win

Adam Hadwin was celebrating the victory by Nick Taylor at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

During the throes of excitement, he got violently tackled by security. That has unfortunately become all he's known for. The star golfer has realized this, and it's not how he expected to be remembered.

Hadwin told the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio:

"I get a lot of stories from guys that I meet that are like, 'Yeah, I told my buddy we were playing today and he says, who?' And I go, 'Yeah, you remember that guy that got tackled in the Canadian Open?' They go, Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. I remember that' so apparently I get described as that to a lot of guys."

He continued:

"Yeah, not where I thought my claim to fame would go. Maybe in the PIP ranked, and the social media stuff it at least bumped me up a little bit. I love it, I love it, you know what? As long as I can repay the favor and maybe tackle somebody to make it even so that we can talk about how I tackled somebody, I think that would be kinda cool."

Adam Hadwin is a PGA Tour winner and currently ranked 56th in the world. He's one of the best golfers in the sport right now, and can only be remembered for a very few unfortunate mishaps.

Adam Hadwin came up short in Shriners Children's Open

Adam Hadwin came up short at the Shriners Children's Open

The Shriners Children's Open recently took place on the PGA Tour. It was an epic weekend of golf, as Tom Kim became the first PGA Tour player to win the same event in one year.

Adam Hadwin almost spoiled the party. Going into the final rounds, he, Kim, and Lanto Griffin were all tied at the end of the day.

Kim said via ESPN:

"It's actually pretty cool. Just the vibe, feeling like you won this event last year, and I feel like because you won, you have the positive vibes and you kind of relive that winning moment. Just to be able to come back - especially now near the leaderboard - at least I have a chance on Sunday."

Unfortunately, Hadwin came up short in the final days. He was outscored by Kim significantly in those latter rounds. He ended up seven strokes behind after a -3 showing in the final round and finished T10.

There was a lot of room between the two golfers, but it didn't seem like that was going to be the case in the early going. -17 is a very good showing, but Adam Hadwin had the chance to do something better and spoil Kim's party.

However, he will now have to settle for what still amounts to a good weekend and a nice payday.