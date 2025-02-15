  • home icon
Greg Norman Jr names the one thing 'missing' after Phil Mickelson lauds Patrick Reed's ace at LIV Golf Adelaide

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 15, 2025 06:25 GMT
Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman Jr and Patrick Reed (Image via Getty, instagram@gregnormanjr)
Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman Jr and Patrick Reed (Image via Getty, instagram@gregnormanjr)

Following Phil Mickelson's praise of Patrick Reed's ace at LIV Golf Adelaide, Greg Norman Jr. felt that one thing was missing from the celebration—shirtless Bert Kreischer, which he said would have been the icing on the cake.

Mickelson and Reed are in Adelaide, Australia, for LIV Golf Adelaide, which kicked off on Friday, February 14. During the first round of the event, Reed made a hole-in-one on the par-3 14th hole, also known as the 'Watering Hole.' Following the ace, the entire crowd at the Party Hole went wild, celebrating in spectacular fashion.

Phil Mickelson took to X to praise Patrick Reed's epic ace and also laud LIV Golf.

"What a moment yesterday from Patrick Reed and the Aces. Long. LIV. Golf," he wrote"
In reply, Greg Norman Jr. pointed out that the only thing missing from the celebration was a shirtless Bert Kreischer.

"Just missing a shirtless Bert Kreischer," he wrote.
How did Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed perform at the LIV Golf Adelaide, Day 2?

Phil Mickelson's performance didn't improve in the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide 2025, as he shot a 2-over 74 on Saturday, February 15, after shooting a 72 on Day 1. His second round consisted of just two birdies and four bogeys.

Patrick Reed also shot a 1-over 73 in the second round and was tied with Mickelson at 2-over. Following the second round, Carlos Ortiz, Sam Horsfield, and Abraham Ancer are in a three-way tie at the top at 9-under.

Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide (at the time of writing):

  • T1. Carlos Ortiz -9
  • T1. Sam Horsfield -9
  • T1. Abraham Ancer -9
  • 4. Joaquin Niemann -6
  • 5. Jon Rahm -5
  • T6. Henrik Stenson -4
  • T6. Brooks Koepka -4
  • T6. David Puig -4
  • T9. Harold Varner III -3
  • T9. Dean Burmester -3
  • T9. Tom McKibbin -3
  • T9. Bryson DeChambeau -3
  • T9. Anirban Lahiri -3
  • T14. Bubba Watson -2
  • T14. Tyrrell Hatton -2
  • T14. Cameron Tringale -2
  • T14. Lucas Herbert -2
  • T14. Charl Schwartzel -2
  • T14. Richard Bland -2
  • T20. Paul Casey -1
  • T20. Ben Campbell -1
  • T20. Marc Leishman -1
  • T20. Yubin Jang -1
  • T20. Kevin Na -1
  • T20. Thomas Pieters -1
  • T26. Ian Poulter E
  • T26. Branden Grace E
  • T26. Danny Lee E
  • T29. Brendan Steele +1
  • T29. Peter Uihlein +1
  • T29. Andy Ogletree +1
  • T29. Sergio Garcia +1
  • T29. Caleb Surratt +1
  • T29. Cameron Smith +1
  • T35. Charles Howell III +2
  • T35. Matt Jones +2
  • T35. Patrick Reed +2
  • T35. Jason Kokrak +2
  • T35. Dustin Johnson +2
  • T35. Phil Mickelson +2
  • T35. Adrian Meronk +2

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
