Greg Norman’s replacement responsible for US Open eligibility for LIV Golfers

Under Greg Norman's successor Scott O'Neil, LIV golfers will now be able to play in the prestigious U.S. Open. The U.S. Golf Association created this exemption for players of the PIF-supported golf league to earn their spot in a Major championship.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), the USGA announced the exemption categories for this year's U.S. Open. Among them is one that will give LIV golfers direct access to this Major. Norman's replacement CEO Scott O'Neil spoke about this via a statement to Sportskeeda:

“We’re pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open and appreciate Mike Whan's leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf.

Trending

"Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf’s biggest stages at the Majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand-in-hand with golf’s governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world.”

After Greg Norman stepped down, Scott O'Neil began his time as the LIV Golf CEO. During his tenure, LIV golfers are set to receive an exemption at the golf Major in Pennsylvania. The U.S. Open is scheduled to start on June 11, 2025, at Oakmont Country Club. According to the USGA, one player from the top 3 LIV Golf Individual Standings "as of May 19, 2025" will be fully exempted.

When Greg Norman was LIV CEO, the OWGR refused to award world ranking points to LIV golfers due to the ongoing conflict with the Official World Golf Rankings. As a result, players were excluded from the four golf Majors. Talented golfers found themselves absent from the world rankings despite winning or playing well in the LIV Golf League.

Greg Norman talks about a LIV Golf event in India

The Asian Tour recently held its international event at the DLF Golf and Country Club in India. Ollie Schneiderjans finished the event at 10-under 278, taking the lead from Bryson DeChambeau.

In addition to the Crusher GC captain, 12 other LIV golfers participated in the event. Shortly after the event, Greg Norman, former CEO of LIV Golf, spoke positively about India getting its own LIV Golf event. He said (as quoted by Tee Time Tales):

“I would love for LIV to come to India because, to me, it’s significant. Everything needs patience, needs baby steps. LIV created a new dynamic for the game of golf because it gave an opportunity for a new business model."

Norman added:

"Different formats, LIV, Top Golf, TGL – have emerged and enticed millions and millions of people to come into the game of golf. Whether LIV comes to India is a decision for others to make now, but from my perspective, I would love to see LIV Golf come to India."

For three-and-a-half years, Greg Norman was the chief executive officer of LIV Golf. In addition to designing golf courses, Norman recently became involved in the 2032 Olympic Games. He's an independent director on the organizing committee for the Olympic Games in his home country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback