In Pictures: LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman spotted at International Series India 2025 amid imminent exit

LIV Golf's outgoing CEO, Greg Norman, was spotted in Gurgaon during the final round of the International Series India. This marks his first appearance at a golf event this season.

The inaugural International Series India 2025 began on Thursday, January 30, at the DLF Country Club in Gurgaon and concluded on Sunday, February 2. The tournament featured several LIV Golf stars, including Bryson DeChambeau.

On Sunday, February 2, Hetul Katyal of Sportskeeda shared photographs of Norman from the International Series India event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here are a few more pictures of the Shark from the International Series season opener.

Expand Tweet

Scott O'Neil replaces Greg Norman as the new LIV Golf CEO

Last month LIV Golf confirmed that they were replacing Greg Norman with Scott O'Neil as the new LIV Golf CEO.

"Scott has the passion, the tenacity, and the vision to continue leveraging LIV Golf’s position as a preeminent, global sports and entertainment company and to lead our amazing teams and players for years to come,” LIV Golf governer Yasir Al-Rumayyan said in the official statement.

O'Neil previously served as the chief executive of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), the ownership group of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, where he is best known for his role in the sports industry. He also held the position of president at MSG Sports, which owns the New York Rangers and New York Knicks.

Last year, the two-time major champion revealed that his LIV Golf contract was coming to an end this August.

"My contract is through August of 2025," he said as per Sports Illustrated. "My commitment to LIV has been unquestioned and my commitment into the future is also unquestioned. Time will tell. Will there be a change in my role? My position and my role is to deliver 2025 and get our schedule done and all the things we need to do."

Greg Norman played a significant role in the emergence of LIV Golf, securing major signings such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau. Further, he was instrumental in making his home event, LIV Golf Adelaide, a success.

However, with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf announcing a merger, it became increasingly difficult for Norman to remain in his position. For the uninitiated, top players like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy had previously called for Norman's removal from any negotiations with the Saudi-backed circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback