Greg Norman's son applauds LIV Golf's showing in round 1 of LIV Golf Miami

LIV Golf's biggest stars teed it up early Friday afternoon on the Blue Monster golf course at Trump National Doral in Miami. Greg Norman Jr., the son of former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, posted on X on Friday to applaud the strong performances of LIV Golf's stars in the first round of LIV Golf Miami.

Ad

This year is the third time LIV Golf is playing at Doral's iconic Blue Monster course. The course had previously also hosted an annual PGA Tour event from 1962-2016.

"That is such solid golf on the Blue Monster in that wind direction," Greg Norman Jr. posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Norman Jr.'s post includes a photo of the top of LIV Golf Miami's leaderboard after some players had finished their first rounds. Currently, Patrick Reed leads the way at five under par. Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are all tied for second place at three under par.

Greg Norman Sr. won at Doral three times on the PGA Tour, in 1990, 1993 and 1996, respectively. Greg Norman stepped aside as the CEO of LIV Golf earlier this year, though he remains on the league's board of directors.

Ad

LIV Golf's biggest stars shine in the first round of LIV Golf Miami as they prepare for The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf Miami 2025 (via Getty)

The top of the leaderboard after the first round of LIV Golf Miami is star-studded. Patrick Reed holds the solo lead at five under par. Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are all tied for second place at three under par.

Ad

At two under par are Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz. Peter Uihlein and Marc Leishman are at one under par after round one.

The top of LIV Golf Miami's leaderboard features an abundance of Masters champions. Reed, Mickelson, Johnson, Garcia and Schwartzel all have won green jackets and will be playing at The Masters next week. Masters winners have a lifetime exemption from the tournament each year.

Mickelson is a three-time winner at Augusta National, winning The Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010. Patrick Reed won The Masters in 2018, his first and only major championship.

Ad

Sergio Garcia won The Masters in 2017, in a playoff against Justin Rose. It was also his first and only major title. Similarly in 2011, Charl Schwartzel won his first and only major title at The Masters in 2011.

Dustin Johnson won The Masters in 2020, which was his second major title. His first came at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. The U.S. Open will be returning to Oakmont this June.

Some of LIV Golf's most prominent stars will collide with the PGA Tour next week at Augusta National to compete for the winner of this year's coveted green jacket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More