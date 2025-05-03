Greg Norman's son compares plane landing incident at Riviera Country Club to a scene from $500M-worth actor's movie

Greg Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., reacted to a hilarious incident at the Riviera Country Club. A video from the course showing a plane making an emergency landing has gone viral. The plane's landing was rough, bouncing due to the uneven course surface, which reminded Norman Jr. of a well-known film.

He shared the video posted by @RogerSteeleJr on X (previously called Twitter). In the Rivera plane footage post, Norman included a clip from the classic movie, Casino, starring $500-million worth actor Robert De Niro (via Celebrity Net Worth), released in 1995.

One scene in the film depicted a plane landing on a golf course. Norman Jr linked the two incidents as he praised the film, captioning the video:

"Casino was such a good movie."

Norman Jr. is an American entrepreneur and former professional kiteboarder. He has 15 years of professional kiteboarding experience and now works on his companies, Shark Wake Park and Europa Labs. According to Shark Wake Park's website, he holds a degree in Business Management from the University of Miami.

Greg Norman believes India is a sleeping powerhouse in terms of golf

Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn

Greg Norman, a legendary Australian professional golfer, had a key part in establishing LIV Golf. He was a key player during the 1980s and 1990s. The Hall of Famer now wants to invest in the game's future. Interestingly, one of the locations he intends to invest in is India.

The subcontinent and the world's most populous country piqued his interest because of its potential. The 70-year-old spoke with select media on the sidelines of the Asian Tour event in February. Norman said:

"One of my initial focus points was to invest in the sleeping giant, which was the Asian tour. India is a sleeping giant when it comes to Golf. I mean, you just look at what's happening in India with the game of golf, it has only just started, right? For the next 25 years, which is a generation, India is right in the middle of them."

Norman mentioned that LIV Golf could expand into India in the near future:

"I love LIV to come to India because to me, it's significant, right? Everything takes baby steps. And obviously, the international place to enter the league is important to do that."

LIV Golf is rumored to be developing a new tournament structure for a prospective event in India.

