Hailey Davidson insists she doesn't have 'unfair advantage' as a Transgender golfer - "I've lost over 50 miles swing speed"

Hailey Davidson has been in the spotlight since winning the NXXT Women's Classic. Her status as a transgender golfer has generated controversy, but Davidson says it doesn't give her an advantage. "I've lost over 50 miles swing speed," she said.

After her victory, Hailey Davidson gave an interview to Sky Sports, in which she compared herself to the rest of her colleagues on the tour she plays on. Davidson claimed that currently, she could only hit drives of about 250 yards.

This was part of what Hailey Davidson said for Sky Sports (via The Mirror):

"I've been transitioning for nine years. I've been on hormones for almost nine years, I had surgery... coming up almost on three years exactly. I've lost just over 50 miles an hour swing speed."

"A lot of people online or whatever seem to fit me into this tray and stereotype of 'oh I can hit it 300 yards or 280 yards'. I wish I hit it that far because at least the anger would be justified. I only hit it like 250 yards!"

"As soon as they start hearing that info, their mind starts to switch and they think of some magical advantage that I have since the distance thing doesn’t actually pan out with me."

According to the official website of the NXXT Women's Pro Tour, Hailey Davidson has the third-longest drive of the season, with 261 yards. She also ranks third in birdie production (28).

How does the tour that Hailey Davidson is playing on work?

Hailey Davidson plays on the NXXT Women's Pro Tour Team Golf, a developmental course based in Florida. The circuit was inaugurated in 2023 and has some similarities to LIV Golf, as it includes a team format.

The NXXT Women's Classic won by Davidson is the fifth event of the season, with eight other tournaments remaining. The schedule concludes with the Tour Championship in March.

Among the prizes awarded by the tour are 10 exemptions to the Epson Tour to be distributed among the Top 5 on the tour's points list. That means the top five players of the year will each receive exemptions to two Epson Tour events in 2024.

Several posts on social networks have stated that players will receive Epson Tour cards, but it is certainly a matter of 10 exemptions. Furthermore, it is not certain that this will happen, as the NXXT Women's Pro Tour must have fields of at least 40 players in its events. Otherwise, the LPGA feeder tour would not consider them for exemptions.

After her victory at the NXXT Women's Classic, Davidson leads the points list with 1,320 points. In second place is Maria Bohorquez with 1,170 points. The third, fourth and fifth places in the top 5 are currently occupied by Lauren Miller (776.25), Yue Zhang (665) and Jessica Welch (565).