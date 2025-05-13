Who was the most recent non-American winner of the PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, May 15, at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since 2015, the PGA hasn't seen a non-American lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

Jason Day was the last international player to win the PGA Championship in 2015. The 97th edition of the event was played from August 13 to 16 on the Straits Course of Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, where Day won the biggest title of his career.

Jason Day started with a 68 in the opening round and shot 67 and 66 in the next two rounds to take the 54-hole lead. On the final day, the Australian star never conceded the lead and finished with a 67 to shoot 20-under and post a three-shot win over Jordan Spieth.

The 20-under-par was the the lowest score at any major at that time. Besides, Jason Day became the fifth Australian to win the PGA Championship and the first in 20 years.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2015:

1: Jason Day (−20)

2: Jordan Spieth (−17)

3: Branden Grace (−15)

4: Justin Rose (−14)

T5: Brooks Koepka (−13)

T5: Anirban Lahiri (−13)

T7: George Coetzee (−12)

T7: Dustin Johnson (−12)

T7: Matt Kuchar (−12)

T10: Tony Finau (−11)

T10: Robert Streb (−11)

T12: Russell Henley (−10)

T12: Martin Kaymer (−10)

T12: David Lingmerth (−10)

T12: Brandt Snedeker (−10)

T12: Brendan Steele (−10)

17: Rory McIlroy (−9)

T18: Victor Dubuisson (−8)

T18: Phil Mickelson (−8)

T18: Justin Thomas (−8)

T21: Hiroshi Iwata (−7)

T21: Matt Jones (−7)

T21: Bubba Watson (−7)

24: J. B. Holmes (−6)

T25: Ernie Els (−5)

T25: Tyrrell Hatton (−5)

T25: Billy Horschel (−5)

T25: Cameron Smith (−5)

T25: Henrik Stenson (−5)

List of non-American winners at the PGA Championship

Speaking of overall record only 21 times the non-American has succeeded in claiming the Wanamaker trohpy. Here's a look at the non US winners at the PGA Championship:

2015 – Jason Day (Australia)

2014 – Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

2012 – Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

2010 – Martin Kaymer (Germany)

2009 – Yang Yong-eun (South Korea)

2008 – Pádraig Harrington (Republic of Ireland)

2004 – Vijay Singh (Fiji)

1998 – Vijay Singh (Fiji)

1995 – Steve Elkington (Australia)

1994 – Nick Price (Zimbabwe)

1992 – Nick Price (Zimbabwe)

1990 – Wayne Grady (Australia)

1979 – David Graham (Australia)

1972 – Gary Player (South Africa)

1962 – Gary Player (South Africa)

1947 – Jim Ferrier (Australia)

1919 – Jim Barnes (England)

1916 – Jim Barnes (England)

