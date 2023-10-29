“Hang that one in the Louvre” – Fans react to artist making a Tiger Woods artwork from thousands of golf tees

Tiger Woods has millions of fans, and many of them showcase their love for him with out-of-the-box ideas. One such gesture was made by Aaron Norris, a talented young artist who created a huge portrait of Woods out of golf tees.

Norris shared a photo on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, where he can be seen taking a break. In the background, there is a massive portrait of Woods lining up his putt.

He wrote:

"Work in progress…. “Tiger”. 6ft x 6ft. Thousands of golf tees"

Norris revealed in the replies that it took him almost a month to create the huge Woods portrait, and he will be putting it up for sale soon. Fans on social media, impressed by his brilliant work, showered him with compliments.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Hang that one in the Louvre. Lemme get this one done to hang in my house."

"Christ. Some ppl are so talented"

"I hope you can meet Tiger and have him sign it. But…. How? I know he’s exclusive with Upper Deck.

"I know you be killing that little game at Cracker Barrell with the golf tees 😆 This is super dope!"

"Wow! You are going to need another 12 Lite"

"Which one; you or Tiger?😂👍😎"

"Super cool man. How much would you sell it for?"

"Holy smokes brother this is incredible !"

"Pres(tee)gious"

"This I would buy, love it"

"Pretty cool actually"

When will Tiger Woods return to action? The golfer's possible comeback date explored

Last week, the 15-time major champion announced the playing field for the upcoming Hero World Challenge, one of the events he hosts. While 19 players were announced, one spot was reserved for later announcements.

Many reports suggest that Tiger Woods might make his comeback at the Albany Golf Club event, scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 3. Woods is a five-time champion at the Hero World Challenge, with his last victory at the event occurring in 2011 when he beat Zach Johnson by a one-stroke margin.

A few days ago, TW Legion, a popular Tiger Woods tracking golf handle on X, reported that the golfer had increased the intensity of his practice ahead of a potential comeback. Earlier this month, the 47-year-old golfer was spotted at The Hay, a golf course in Pebble Beach, California, where he played a few holes with his son, Charlie Woods.

If Woods doesn't make his return at the Hero World Challenge, he might opt for a comeback at the PNC Championship, scheduled for mid-December. He has been a regular participant in the father-son championship and finished as the runner-up in 2021. He is also scheduled to participate in the inaugural TGL, an event he owns in collaboration with Rory McIlroy.

Tiger Woods competed in two events this year before undergoing subtalar fusion surgery in April. He was seen at the Genesis Open, where he finished T46. The last event he participated in was the Masters, where he made his 23rd straight cut.