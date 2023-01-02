“Happy birthday old man” - Justin Thomas takes a jibe at Tiger Woods on his birthday

Tiger Woods turned 47 this Friday (December 30). Undoubtedly, it was a day celebrated by the golf enthusiast who grew up watching the legend.

The 15-time major champion is regarded as the most successful golfer. Fans took to their social media handles to wish him on his big day. However, his close buddy Justin Thomas surprised fans with his hilarious greetings.

Thomas grew up idolizing Woods like millions of his fans. Moreover, the duo shares a unique bond on and off the course.

Fans called Thomas the Pete Davidson (American comedian) of golf as he never misses an opportunity to crack a joke in public.

Thomas is also twenty years younger than Tiger Woods and recently wishing him his day, Justin wrote on Instagram:

"Happy birthday, old man. Here's to seeing you more in 2023. Sincerely, the golfing world."

Tiger Woods and Thomas recently competed in a television exhibition series called "The Match."

Woods teamed up with his friend and business partner Rory McIlroy, while Thomas was paired with his college buddy, Jordan Spieth.

Fans were hoping that Woods and McIlroy might win the championship. However, the American duo surprisingly took the lead and lifted the trophy in their debut tournament. Rory McIlroy also played the first match, while Woods played the first two editions of the tournament.

"Nailed it JT"- Fans react to Justin Thomas' post for Tiger Woods

Thomas' aura on the golf course is completely captivating. His fans adore his never-ending stream of one-liners and jokes. It's a lot of fun to watch him play.

Justin Thomas shared a photo of himself walking on the course with Tiger Woods. Fans praised them in the comments section of his post. One wrote:

"To see a young man from St X High School here in Louisville be on top of the Golf world and be friends with TW is incredible for us here. We pull for you every tournament. Keep grinding."

Meanwhile, some fans talked about the caption of his birthday post for Tiger Woods. An Instagram user jotted:

"Nailed it, JT."

Others went on to say:

"You speak for us JT!"

"Well said, JT."

"Atta boy !!! Congrats big Cat, hopefully, we have the joy to see you back in it during 2023… kits with love of a really close follower."

Fans also talked about the 2023 Masters tournament in the comments. One wrote:

"Happy birthday to Tiger. The green jacket will look good on you JT. Hoping for only the best for both in 2023."

It is important to note that Justin Thomas has won a major tournament twice. Thomas clinched the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022. However, he is yet to win the Masters.

The 2023 Masters is slated to start on April 6 and wrap up with the finale on April 9 at the Augusta National Golf Course. Hopefully, he will have a taste of winning this year.

Tiger Woods has won 15 major tournaments in his career, including five Masters, four PGA Championships, three US Opens, and three Open Championships.

