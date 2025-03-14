Nelly Korda is among the best golfers in the world right now. The World No.1 dominated the 2024 season with seven wins, including a Major title. She was also named the LPGA Tour Player of the Year.

Ad

In an exclusive interview, India's golf sensation, Sneha Singh, was recently to detail what makes the two-time Major winner so special.

The 20-year-old gave a very simple answer, attributing Korda's success to sheer 'hard work' and 'determination'.

"I think there's nothing special. I think it's all hard work and your determination. I think if you are working hard, harder than others and you are determined to play well,"

Ad

Trending

Singh also placed importance on being able to handle pressure and not letting things "slip out" of one's hands in critical situations.

"It's the experience which makes the player better and better and of course hard work and determination and all of that," she added.

The up and coming Indian star also spoke about the "courage" one needs to have to play golf.

"I think you need to have courage to play golf. You need to have courage to hit a couple of shots. You can't just play safe everytime. You need to attack the pin no matter where it is. You want to win, I think you need to attack. You just can't be like 'two on the green, two putt'," she concluded.

Ad

In January of this year, Sneha Singh won the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at Tollygunge Club in Kolkata, West Bengal. She shot a spell of seven birdies in the final round to win the title with a total score of 4-under 206.

Singh prevailed over the more experienced Vani Kapoor by eight shots. The latter had recorded four bogeys and no birdies.

Although Sneha Singh began the day with a one-stroke lead, both she and Kapoor bogeyed three holes. However, the former mounted a strong comeback soon after. She went on to card three more birdies on the back nine but dropped a shot on the 14th. However, a birdie on the 16th cemented her spot as the winner of the tournament.

Ad

Singh also went on to win the third leg of the tournament held at the Poona Golf Course in Pune.

What were Sneha Singh's stats for the 2024 season?

Sneha Singh ranked third in the Order of Merit rankings at the end of the 2024 season. She had two wins in the 15 events she had participated in.

Here's a look at her stats for the 2024 season (via WGAI website):

CATEGORY 2024 STAT Stroke Average 73.01 Driving Distance 249 Driving Accuracy 0.56 Greens In Regulation 1 Putts per Round 28 Sand Saves - Wins 2 Runner-ups 1 Eagles 3 Birdies 61

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback