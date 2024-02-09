“Hardest job in golf by far” – Fans react to the ‘guy who quiets the crowd’ on 16 at the WM Phoenix Open

The par 3, 16th hole of the Stadium Course of TPC Scottsdale, is one of the most iconic holes of the WM Phoenix Open. The grandstand has a capacity of 20,000 people, and that's why it remains the noisiest region during the event.

Controlling an audience of 15,000 to 20,000 people isn't easy, especially when some of the most popular players are competing at the WM Phoenix Open. That's why a select few are appointed to manage the crowd and ensure silence when players are about to tee off on the 16th hole. Known as the 'quiet people', these individuals hold up signs reminding the crowd to remain quiet.

On Thursday, February 8, Claire Rogers of Golf.com shared a picture of the 'Quiet People' during the first day at the TPC Scottsdale. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"The funniest job in golf: the guy who 'quiets the crowd' on 16 at the WM Phoenix Open"

Expand Tweet

Rogers' post received some of the wittiest responses from the fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Hardest job in golf by far!😂😂🥃🥃"

Expand Tweet

"I remember '16' in it's infancy. So fun and may have been one of the creators. ;)"

Expand Tweet

"Tough gig"

Expand Tweet

"'Old guy with a clip board' is undefeated at taking jobs too serious!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Really happy with the star" - Sahith Theegala on his start at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Sahith Theegala was able to shoot a low 65 in the rain-affected first round of the WM Phoenix Open. He is currently leading by a single-stroke margin, although half of the field has yet to complete the opening round.

Speaking in the post-round interview for the WM Phoenix Open, Theegala said he was happy with how things clicked. He said he made good short putts when required and was pleased with his chipping game as well.

"Really happy with the start. The weather was, it was not good, those last four holes felt great, so I think there might be some good scores tomorrow with the wave that just teed off. It's going to be cold, but hopefully no rain and wind. We'll see. I played great and that's all I can do, really," he said.

Andrew Novak is currently in solo second at 5-under, but he was only through nine holes on the first day at the WM Phoenix Open. Shane Lowry and S.H. Kim were at T3 after shooting 4-under 67 on Thursday. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler was at 1-under but still has 12 holes to go in the first round.

The second round will begin on Friday, February 9. However, half of the players on the field have yet to complete the first round, which couldn't be completed due to inclement weather.