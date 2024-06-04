Harry Higgs opens up about the Grayson Murray tribute speech after his Korn Ferry Tour win - “I found that obviously inspirational”

Harry Higgs won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open on May 26 and used the winner’s stage to deliver a powerful speech to honor Grayson Murray. Paying his tribute to the late golfer, the 32-year-old urged people to ‘say something nice’ to each other.

Higgs recently revealed that he’d looked up to Murray’s actions as ‘inspirational.’ The U.S. Open-bound golfer stated that the late golfer always ‘had a smile on his face’ despite the difficulties he was going through. He also lauded Murray for using the big stage to shed light on his mental struggles.

Higgs talked about his own struggles in life and dubbed it important to use his winner’s speech to honor the late PGA Tour star.

Speaking about Grayson Murray and his speech honoring the golfer, Harry Higgs said on The Smylie Show with Smylie Kaufman (at 9:25):

“(Grayson Murray had) some unbelievable success on the PGA Tour last season and he used that moment to shed light on the struggles that he has had... I was fortunate enough to win and I was like if he can do that, if he can shed light on his struggles and others’ struggles while he's having success or while he's not even having success, I mean it was almost like he always referred it back to.

"I have struggled before, I'm in a better place now. Others are continuously struggling, they need help, people need help. I found that obviously inspirational. So that's kind of what led me to take that moment. It doesn't need to be about me, it needs to be about others and then obviously with the sad news (of Murray’s death), it also needs to be about honoring Grayson this last week."

Harry Higgs noted that he hadn’t seen Murray in the past two or three years because they both kept moving between the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour. However, he recollected his past encounters with him and stated that the late golfer always had ‘a smile on his face.’ He said Murray always carried himself well while ‘dealing with some difficult things.’

Harry Higgs' tribute to Grayson Murray

Harry Higgs made a 37-foot eagle putt to win the Visit Knoxville Open on May 26, a day after Grayson Murray’s tragic death. This was the golfer’s second win in a row on the Korn Ferry Tour. Higgs celebrated the win with fist pumps and hugs, and went on to kiss his trophy. However, he used the stage to honor Murray.

Harry Higgs said during his Visit Knoxville Open winner’s speech:

“I kind of thought about this moment, and how to maybe remember Grayson. One thing that I thought of last night, is I would challenge everybody here, and I’m going to do this myself as well, each day, say something nice to someone you love and also make it a point to say something nice to somebody you do not even know.

"If we can, everybody here could be a difference, the difference, brighten up somebody’s day. It could mean the world.”

It is pertinent to note that Grayson Murray pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge last month citing illness. The golfer was found dead inside his Florida residence on Saturday, May 25.

The golfer’s parents released a statement confirming that he’d ‘took his own life.’ For the unversed, the PGA Tour star was admittedly struggling with anxiety and depression for years.