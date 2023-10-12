Harry Higgs replaces Joseph Bramlett at the Shriners Children's Open

The Shriners Children's Open got underway Thursday at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a last-minute change to the field. In the end, three players originally announced to play, withdrew before the start of the event.

On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced that Joseph Bramlett, ranked 210th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), withdrew from the Shriners Children's Open prior to the start of the event. His place has been taken by Harry Higgs (368th).

Expand Tweet

No information has been released as to why Bramlett withdrew from the event. Earlier in the week, Trey Mullinax (143rd) and Brice Garnett (426th) also withdrew. They were replaced by Brian Stuard (646th) and Nicholas Lindheim (164th).

Harry Higgs teed off at 10:01 am Eastern Time from the 10th hole in a group completed by Ben Griffin and Austin Smotherman.

Higgs comes into the Shriners Children's Open after making the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he tied for 68th with a 3-under 285. Prior to that, he missed the cut at the Fortinet Championship.

In the 2022-23 season, he has played in 27 events with 12 cuts and one top-10 finish. However, he is currently ranked 132nd in the FedEx Cup standings and is looking to finish in the top 150 after the fall season, which would guarantee him a spot on the PGA Tour for the entire 2024 season.

The Shriners Children's Open and the FedEx Cup Rankings

As the third of seven fall FedEx Cup events, the Shriners Children's Open has attracted many players looking to break into or remain in the top 150 in the FedEx Cup rankings with an eye towards the 2024 season on the PGA Tour.

In fact, 13 players ranked in the top 50 are in Las Vegas. They are already guaranteed a spot on the Tour for 2024.

The Shriners Children's Open also features 36 other members of the top 100 in the FedEx Cup rankings. They can't relax in the fall, but it's hard to see them losing their spots for the 2024 season.

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Getty).

The real battle will be for those currently ranked between 100 and 150 (to stay) and those outside that list who have opportunities to move up.

There are cases such as Ludvig Aberg (113th) and his compatriot Alex Noren (105th), who should win their full membership (top 125) without much difficulty. Among those currently below the top 150, Ryan Palmer (154th) and Matti Schmid (152nd) stand out as two of those with the best chances.

An interesting case is Nicolai Hojgaard, who is playing in the Shriners Children's Open on a sponsor's exemption. Hojgaard is ranked 83rd in the world, but has no FedEx Cup points.

However, the Top 150 currently stands at 210 points. That means if Hojgaard has a good showing in Las Vegas and can build on that in the remaining four tournaments, he could become a serious contender for a spot on the 2024 PGA Tour.