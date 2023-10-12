Shriners Children's Open purse size: Exploring the prize money at the Las Vegas event

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open is all set to take place from October 12 to 15 at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, headlining as the third event of the PGA Tour's fall season. Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim and LPGA Star Lexi Thompson among others will be a part of the talented field.
The Shriners Children's Open will have a prize purse of $8.4 million, with the winner taking $1.51 million. Defending champion Tom Kim will hope to retain his title this year as well.
The course measures at a 71 par, ranging 7,255 yards. To add to the impressive prize money, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
LPGA Tour golfer Lexi Thompson will be making an appearance at the Shriners Children's Open after receiving a sponsors' invite to the event. Speaking via BBC, Thompson said:
"I'm out here playing of course with the men, but I want to leave a message just to the kids that I am following my dreams and to go after what you want with a positive mindset and don't let anybody's comments or reaction get in the way of that."
Full prize money payout for 2023 Shriners Children's Open
Following is the full list for the prize money payout for the Shriners Open:
- 1 - $1.512m
- 2. $915,600
- 3. $579,600
- 4. $411,600
- 5. $344,400
- 6. $304,500
- 7. $283,500
- 8. $262,500
- 9. $245,700
- 10. $228,900
- 11. $212,100
- 12. $195,300
- 13. $178,500
- 14. $161,700
- 15. $153,300
- 16. $144,900
- 17. $136,500
- 18. $128,100
- 19. $119,700
- 20. $111,300
- 21. $102,900
- 22. $94,500
- 23. $87,780
- 24. $81,060
- 25. $74,340
- 26. $67,620
- 27. $65,100
- 28. $62,580
- 29. $60,060
- 30. $57,540
- 31. $55,020
- 32. $52,500
- 33. $49,980
- 34. $47,880
- 35. $45,780
- 36. $43,680
- 37. $41,580
- 38. $39,900
- 39. $38,220
- 40. $36,540
- 41. $34,860
- 42. $33,180
- 43. $31,500
- 44. $29,820
- 45. $28,140
- 46. $26,460
- 47.$24,780
- 48. $23,436
- 49. $22,260
- 50. $21,588
- 51. $21,084
- 52. $20,580
- 53. $20,244
- 54. $19,908
- 55. $19,740
- 56. $19,572
- 57. $19,404
- 58. $19,236
- 59. $19,068
- 60. $18,900
- 61. $18,732
- 62. $18,564
- 63. $18,396
- 64. $18,228
- 65. $18,060
The winner of the tournament will receive two years exemption, a spot at the Players, the Sentry and all major tournaments. The FedEx fall season will determine the 125 golfers that will retain their spot on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season.