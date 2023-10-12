“Reward for Thompson and golf is greater than the risk” - Journalist talks about Lexi Thompson playing on the PGA Tour

Lexi Thompson will be joining the PGA Tour field at the 2023 Shrines Children's Open. She qualified for the tournament and became the seventh woman in history to officially compete in a PGA Tour event.

However, Golf journalists and players have different opinions on her playing at the tournament. Some appreciated her while some doubted her game.

Beth Ann Nichols, golf analyst at Golf Week, shared her opinion on Thompson competing in a men's tournament. In her latest article for the outlet, Nichols compared Thompson with Annika Sorenstam, who is best known for playing in men's tournaments.

Initially, Nichols thought it was a bad idea that Lexi would play at the PGA Tour event. However, after several conversations and listening to people's opinions, she concluded that the reward for Lexi Thompson's participation in the competition would be much greater than just the risk. In her article, Nichols wrote:

"I’ve since concluded that the reward for Thompson and golf is greater than the risk."

She also mentioned that Sorenstam played alongside men during the peak of her career, when she was the best golfer on the LPGA Tour. However, Lexi Thompson is not the most dominating player on the LPGA Tour. According to Nichols, if she failed to perform up to her standards at the PGA Tour, 'LPGA won’t take a hit.'

Here is an excerpt from Beth Nichols's article which talks about Lexi Thompson:

"There was great risk in Sorenstam’s decision to play, and even though she didn’t make the cut, it paid off handsomely. The Swede left Texas an even bigger force in women’s sport.

"Thompson is far from a dominant figure on the LPGA, but she is the most well-known and most popular U.S. player, as much for her triumphs as her crushing defeats. If Thompson doesn’t play up to her standards at the Shriners, the LPGA won’t take a hit."

"It’s awesome for growing the game" - PGA Tour golfers talk about Lexi Thompson playing at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open

Several of the PGA Tour golfers came in support of Lexi Thompson playing at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open. Ben Griffin said that it would be awesome for the growth of the game. He said (via USA Sports Today):

"It’s awesome for growing the game. We’ve seen in the past I think she’s the seventh LPGA player to play on the PGA Tour. It’ll be just cool. "

"I think it’s great. The fall series might need a couple more stars, and Lexi being out here definitely brings more attention to her and the PGA Tour. I think it’s great," Michael Kim said.

Lexi Thompson will tee off for the first round of the 2023 Shrines Children's Open on Thursday, October 12. She will tee off in a group with Kevin Roy and Trebor Werbylo.