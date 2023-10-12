Lexi Thomspon is unarguably one of the best golfers in the world. She is all set to compete at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open in a stellar field of men's golfers. Some PGA Tour players appreciate her hard work and recently spoke about her playing this week.

Luke List, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship last week, opened up about Thompson ahead of the Shriners Children's Open. He said (via USA Today Sports):

"I’ve played with Lexi one time before in the Shark Shootout in Naples, and she’s obviously one of the top American women of our generation. To see her compete, always seems like she’s maybe struggled a little bit as of recent but had a Hall of Fame career. I know she really moves the needle with young girls and that’s phenomenal."

Michael Kim also praised Lexi Thomspon and said:

"She’s hitting it great. This course is probably a little longer than what she’s used to, but I thought she’s hitting it really well, and she’s going to have a good chance heading into this week."

"It’s awesome for growing the game. We’ve seen in the past I think she’s the seventh LPGA player to play on the PGA Tour. It’ll be just cool," said Ben Griffin.

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open will get underway on October 12 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, October 15, at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

When will Lexi Thomspon tee off at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open?

Lexi Thomspon, who won 15 professional tournaments in her career since turning pro in 2011, will tee off for the first round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open on Thursday, October 12 at 4:19 p.m. ET. She will pair up with Kevin Roy and Trevor Werbylo.

Thompson became the seventh women golfer in history to compete in an official PGA Tour event. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2012 and has won 11 tournaments so far. She also won a major, Chevron Championship in 2014, and was awarded the LPGA Vare Trophy in 2017. The American golfer has also represented her country in the Solheim Cup.

During her amateur career, Lexi Thomspon won the US Kids Golf World Championship in 2003 and again in 2004. She also won the US Girls' Junior Championship in 2008 and Verizon Junior Heritage in 2009.

Golfers will tee off for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open for the first round at 9:50 a.m. ET. Patrick Rodgers, Zecheng Dou and MJ Daffue will tee off on the first hole and Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat and Harrison Endycott on the 10th hole.