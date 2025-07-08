Has Collin Morikawa's new caddie worked with Tiger Woods? Full resume explored

Collin Morikawa is teaming up with veteran caddie Billy Foster for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The American golfer is searching for a new caddie after parting ways with Joe Greiner last month.

Billy Foster has caddied in over 1,200 tournaments in his career, working with some big names in golf, including the 15-time major winner Tiger Woods. He caddied for the five-time Masters winner at the Presidents Cup in 2005.

In addition to Woods, Foster has worked with Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjørn, Sergio García, Lee Westwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

In one of his interviews in 2023 with the Daily Mail, Foster shared an interesting story on how he ended up getting a job with Tiger Woods. He caddied for him in 2005, but three years ago, he rescued the American golfer from a toilet.

While playing at the 2002 Ryder Cup, before the start of the game, Tiger Woods went to the bathroom but ran out of toilet paper. In the tense situation, it was Foster who helped him, which the caddie believed landed him a job to work with the legendary golfer.

Sharing the story, Foster said (via Golf Digest):

"I was the hand of god to him in that moment. 'You’ll probably need this.' He grabs at it and then as I’m halfway through the door, I just say, 'Europe, one up,' and walk out. He came out with the biggest smile. 'Billy Foster, I owe you'."

"I caddied for him at the Presidents Cup in 2005—I swear that’s why I got the job. Not because I’m a good caddie but because I was the s***house saviour," he added.

Billy Foster is now gearing up to join Collin Morikawa on the greens. The two-time major winner parted ways with his longtime caddie, Jonathan “JJ” Jakovac, in April and then worked with Joe Greiner.

However, their partnership only lasted for five tournaments, and last month, they split. In his last outing at the Rocket Classic, Morikawa had his friend KK Limbhasut on the bag.

A look into Collin Morikawa's performance in 2025

Collin Morikawa at the Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa has made the cut in 13 of the 14 tournaments he played this season on the PGA Tour. He was runner-up in two tournaments, namely the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Sentry.

Here is a recap of Collin Morikawa's performance in 2025:

The Sentry: 2 (66, 65, 62, 67)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T17 (69, 67, 71, 70)

The Genesis Invitational: T17 (73, 72, 73, 67)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: 2 (71, 68, 67, 72)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T10 (70, 65, 77, 69)

Masters Tournament: T14 (72, 69, 72, 72)

RBC Heritage: T54 (69, 66, 77, 69)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT (61, 75)

Truist Championship: T17 (63, 70, 72, 68)

PGA Championship: T50 (70, 72, 74, 72)

the Memorial Tournament: T20 (67, 75, 77, 71)

U.S. Open: T23 (70, 74, 74, 70)

Travelers Championship: T42 (67, 71, 69, 72)

Rocket Classic: T8 (69, 64, 68, 68)

