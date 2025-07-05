Has Doug Ghim ever won on the PGA Tour? Past record explored

Doug Ghim currently leads the 2025 John Deere Classic with a total score of 12 under par. Surprisingly, this is his first time leading a tournament after 36 holes in his six-year career. Ghim has received a lot of attention after leading the tournament in style, and fans are curious whether he has won anything on the PGA Tour in his career so far or not. In this article, we'll look at his past record.
Doug Ghim is a Des Plaines, Illinois, native who began his golf career at the University of Texas. During his collegiate years, he was one of the best, notably finishing second in the 2017 US Amateur. After earning low-amateur honors at the 2018 Masters (T-50), he rose to the world's top amateur ranking in May 2018. Amid all of this, Ghim also received the Ben Hogan Award in 2018 as the nation's best male collegiate golfer.
Ghim opted to turn professional that same year, kicking off his career on the PGA Tour. He has since competed in 160 tournaments (including the 2025 season). Unfortunately, the American golfer is still looking for his first PGA Tour win. Ghim has a handful of top ten finishes and a couple of top five finishes during the last six years.
Doug Ghim's best performance came at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open, held at TPC Summerlin. Ghim finished the tournament with a score of 263, which was 21 strokes below par. This was an outstanding performance that earned him second place and a total prize of $763,000.
How has Doug Ghim's 2025 season been so far?
Doug Ghim's 2025 season has been a roller coaster. On one hand, he has missed the cut in several events, but he has also blasted some impressive statistics. His best performance in 2025 (excluding the John Deere Classic) was at The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Ghim finished the tournament with a total score of 271 (-13) and finished 11th.
Talking about his full season, here's a look at it:
- Sony Open in Hawaii: 280 (E), T72 – $17,226
- The American Express: 273 (-15), T21 – $83,270
- Farmers Insurance Open: 146 (+2), Missed Cut – $0
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 287 (-1), 68th – $35,000
- WM Phoenix Open: 279 (-5), T49 – $22,586
- Cognizant Classic: 271 (-13), T11 – $184,986
- THE PLAYERS Championship: 148 (+4), Missed Cut – $0
- Valspar Championship: 287 (+3), T57 – $19,749
- Texas Children’s Houston Open: 140 (E), Missed Cut – $0
- Valero Texas Open: 286 (-2), T18 – $113,050
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 140 (-4), No Position Listed – $0
- THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 272 (-12), T33 – $52,800
- ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: 281 (-3), T52 – $9,920
- Charles Schwab Challenge: 280 (E), T46 – $25,881
- RBC Canadian Open: 142 (+2), Missed Cut – $0
- U.S. Open: 157 (+17), Missed Cut – $0
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: 271 (-17), T19 – $117,984