Tiger Woods fuels Charlie Woods' U.S. Junior Amateur dream by warming up with him at Eagle Creek GC

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, is currently competing in the qualifying round for the US Junior Amateur Tournament, one of the biggest tournaments for amateur players. A total of 3,564 entries have participated in the qualifying round to complete the tournament's 264-golfer field. Charlie Woods is competing in the qualification round at Eagles Trace GC, and interestingly, Tiger Woods was spotted on the course.

According to NUCLR Golf on X, Tiger Woods was at Eagles Trace Golf Club to cheer up his son, Charlie Woods. The page also mentioned that at the time of reporting, Charlie was tied for second place and that he was 2 under par after the first 9 holes. The page uploaded some video of Woods practicing shots, as well as an update that only 5 golfers will qualify in this round. The post read:

"🚨⛳️🐯 Tiger Woods is on-site at the U.S. Junior Am qualifier at Eagle Trace GC today. Charlie is 2 under thru 9 holes (T2). Five spots up for grabs with two alternate spots. @TWlegion"

In the comments of this post, many fans have expressed their support for Charlie Woods to make it through these qualification rounds. After all, his father not only qualified for the tournament but also went on to win the US Amateur Championship three times. The 'Tiger Slam' winner clinched the title in the years 1991, 1992, and 1993 and remains the only golfer to achieve this feat thrice to date.

Talking about the 2025 edition, Trinity Forest Golf Club will host this year's United States Junior Amateur Championship. The event will run from July 21 to July 26, 2025.

Charlie Woods reveals his 'arguments' with Tiger Woods

Charlie Woods has emerged as one of the most successful young golfers in recent years. His rapid rise in the rankings has garnered attention, and he has credited his father for all his accomplishments. The 16-year-old stated that his father, Tiger Woods, was always there for him, no matter what happened.

Charlie acknowledged having some arguments with his father, but Tiger never gave up on him. According to MARCA, the young golfer said:

"Thank you, Dad, for believing in me in times when I didn't even believe in myself, and for all the times when you have supported me no matter what I do. Even though we argue a lot, I still cherish every moment, and I would just like to say thank you for everything you have done for me."

This year has been filled with both ups and downs for the Woods family. On one hand, Charlie Woods started to make a name in the golf industry, but on the other hand, Tiger Woods suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Amid all of this, the 15-time major winner also made an official announcement on social media about dating Vanessa Trump.

