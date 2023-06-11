Has Harry Higgs ever won on PGA TOUR? Exploring the American golfer’s record 

American Harry Higgs has never won a tournament on the PGA Tour, where he obtained official membership in 2020. His best result at this level has been finishing as the runner-up, which he has achieved twice.

Higgs made his debut in 2019 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier tournament. His first runner-up finish came in his sixth competition: the Bermuda Championship of the same year. There, he finished at 20-under 264, four strokes behind leader Brendon Todd.

Then, 11 months later, Harry Higgs again achieved the runners-up position in his opening tournament of the 2020-21 season. This time, he turned in another memorable performance, carding a 19-under 269, three strokes behind champion Stewart Cink. This is also the best result for Higgs in terms of earnings, bringing him $719,000.

Other top results for Higgs on the PGA Tour have been finishing T4 at the 2021 PGA Championship (his best result in majors), T9 at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, T9 at the 2021 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and T7 at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open.

Globally, Higgs has finished in the Top 25 in 13 other PGA Tour tournaments and has made the cut in 50 of the 101 events he has played in. He is currently ranked 310th in the world and has net earnings of $4.38 million.

Harry Higgs on other circuits

Harry Higgs, 31, has been a professional golfer since 2014, but in 2009, he debuted on the Korn Ferry Tour. On that circuit, until 2022, he played 31 tournaments, with one win as his best result.

That victory came in the 2019 Price Cutter Charity Championship, presented by Dr. Pepper. Other relevant results include a runner-up and a Top 3 finish, as well as finishing in the Top 10 in two other tournaments. He made the cut in 19 events.

Other circuits in which Higgs has performed are the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the PGA Tour Canada.

On the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, he played 31 tournaments between 2015 and 2018. His best result was the victory obtained in the 2018 Diners Club Peru Open presented by Lexus. He finished runner-up in two tournaments and third place in two others.

Highlights of his performance in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica are completed with a T4 at the Shell Championship, and a T10 at the Volvo Abierto de Chile, both in 2018. He made the cut in 17 tournaments.

On the PGA Tour Canada, he played two tournaments in 2016. On both occasions, he missed the cut.

Currently, Harry Higgs is participating in the Canadian Open which takes place at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto. At the start of the fourth and decisive day, Higgs is T3, with a score of -12.

