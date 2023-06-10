"I'm just trying to enjoy what I get to do" - Harry Higgs reflects on the challenges he faces in the past year

Harry Higgs eventually came back in the game after struggling with his performance all year. He finished in the top 10 after the second round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. The American golfer moved up 31 places(T6) following Friday's round to enter the top 10 at the event, which is being held at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto from June 8 to 11.

After recording six under-par rounds of 66, Higgs said that he had been suffering on the golf course for the past few years. He missed the cut at two consecutive competitions before joining the Canadian Open field.

According to Golf Monthly, he said:

"I have been pretty miserable on the golf course for probably a year plus. Like I was just tired of it. So it shouldn't have lasted a year, it should last a week. I allowed it to last a year."

He went on to add:

"I'm just trying to enjoy what I get to do. I know for most people that sounds ridiculous, but it's hard, it's hard work, golf is hard. It's the greatest game, but it's the most miserable as well. Life outside of golf is great. I'm just trying to let that bleed onto the golf course. I thought I did a really good job of it the last two days and there's no guarantee that I'll continue to do a great job of it, but I just, I made the choice again."

The RBC Canadian Open wrapped up with two rounds on Friday, June 9 with a third to start on Saturday, June 10.

Harry Higgs' performance at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Harry Higgs started the 2023 RBC Canadian Open with a birdie on the first hole of the opening round. He sank two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine holes and made two birdies and a bogey on the back nine to score 71 on Thursday.

He played a bogey-free round with six birdies to score 66 in the second round and tied up with Andrew Novak, Brendan Todd, Jonathan Byrd, Chesson Hadley, and Justin Lower.

Higgs played an incredible round and received appreciation for his performance. Speaking about the RBC Canadian Open, he said:

"Today was the first day in a long time where people were screaming and yelling at me and encouraging me when I looked up. It was certainly easier because I was playing a very nice round of golf. But it shouldn't, that shouldn't matter. I should be able to look up and appreciate that there are people that root for me. Sometimes they say some pretty stupid stuff, but even when they say stupid stuff, look up, smile, wave, that's just a way to enjoy it."

It is important to note that Carl Yuan topped the leaderboard with a scoring deficit of nine. It was a moving day for Tyrrell Hatton who tied up in second place with a score of under 8 alongside Aaron Rai, C.T. Pan, and Corey Conners.

