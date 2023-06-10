Tyrrell Hatton climbs 68 spots up the leaderboard at the RBC Canadian Open and ties the Oakdale Course record with an impressive performance

Tyrrell Hatton jumped in 68 positions to settle at the second position at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open after Friday's round. He started the first round of the tournament with a birdie on the second hole and then made a bogey on the third hole. He sank four birdies and as many bogeys to finish with a score of 72.

Hatton started the second round with a birdie on the first hole on Friday, June 9. He made five birdies on the first nine holes along with one bogey, and made four birdies on the back nine holes to wrap up with a score of 8 under-64.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



was all about making moves today Climbs 68 spots and ties the formal course record at Oakdale @TyrrellHatton was all about making moves today @RBCCanadianOpen Climbs 68 spots and ties the formal course record at Oakdale 👀@TyrrellHatton was all about making moves today @RBCCanadianOpen. https://t.co/EMZzpUvY0E

Tyrrell Hatton tied up for second place with a score of under eight in a four-way tie alongside Aaron Rai, C.T. Pan, and Corey Conners. With his impressive performance, he ties the formal course record at Oakdale.

2023 RBC Canadian Open Round 2 leaderboard

After the Friday round, Carl Yuan finished up at the top of the leaderboard with a score of under nine at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Aaron Rai settled in the second position with a score of under eight alongside Tyrrell Hatton, C.T. Pan, and Corey Conners.

Here is the 2023 RBC Canadian Open Round 2 leaderboard:

1. Carl Yuan: -9

T2. Aaron Rai: -8

T2. Tyrrell Hatton: -8

T2. C.T.Pan: -8

T2. Corey Conners: -8

T6. Andrew Novak: -7

T6. Brendon Todd: -7

T6. Harry Higgs: -7

T6. Jonathan Byrd: -7

T6. Chesson Hadley: -7

T6. Justin Lower: -7

T12. Nate Lashley: -6

T12. Rory McIlroy: -6

T12. Seonghyeon Kim: -6

T12. Justin Suh: -6

T12. Mark Hubbard: -6

T17. Doug Ghim: -5

T17. Seung-Yun Noh: -5

T17. Lee Hodges: -5

T17. Adam Hadwin: -5

T17. Peter Malnati: -5

T17. Roger Sloan: -5

T23. Will Bateman: -4

T23. Carson Young: -4

T23. Harrison Endycott: -4

T23. Garrick Higgo: -4

T23. Ted Potter Jr.: -4

T23. Brandon Wu: -4

T23. Harry Hall: -4

T23. Peter Kuest: -4

T23. Tommy Fleetwood: -4

T32. Austin Smotherman: -3

T32. Stuart MacDonald: -3

T32. Callum Tarren: -3

T32. Brian Gay: -3

T32. Patton Kizzire: -3

T32. Ludvig Aberg: -3

T32. Dylan Wu: -3

T32. Sung Kang: -3

T32. Shane Lowry: -3

T32. Scott Brown: -3

T32. Lucas Glover: -3

T32. Cody Gribble: -3

T32. Matt Fitrpatrick: -3

T32. Taylor Pendrith: -3

T32. Richy Werenski: -3

T47. Scott Piercy: -2

T47. Eric Cole: -2

T47. Cameron Percy: -2

T47. Greyson Sigg: -2

T47. Matt Kuchar: -2

T47. Nick Taylor: -2

T47. Vince Whaley: -2

T47. Mike Weir: -2

T47. Will Gordon: -2

T47. Andrew Landry: -2

T47. Sam Bennett: -2

T47. James Hahn: -2

T47. MJ Daffue: -2

T60. Trevor Cone: -1

T60. Brent Grant: -1

T60. Sahith Theegala: -1

T60. Jason Dufner: -1

T60. Brice Garnett: -1

T60. Akshay Bhatia: -1

T60. Cameron Young: -1

T60. Ryan Gerard: -1

T60. Henrik Norlander: -1

T60. Adam Long: -1

T60. Martin Trainer: -1

T60. Chez Reavie: -1

T60. Bill Haas: -1

T60. Ryan Moore: -1

T60. Michael Kim: -1

T60. Alex Smalley: -1

