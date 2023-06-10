Who is David Lingmerth, who withdrew from RBC Canadian Open?

David Lingmerth, a Swedish pro golfer, had to leave the prestigious RBC Canadian Open in the middle of the second round because of a back injury. The PGA has revealed this news, leaving fans and competitors anxious about Lingmerth's health and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Before he had to drop out of the RBC Canadian Open, Lingmerth had been doing well. In the first round, he got a good score of 72, which was a good sign for the rest of the competition. Due to his back pain, he was unable to finish the second round, resulting in a WD (withdrawal) notation on the scorecard.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms David Lingmerth WD during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open due to a back injury. David Lingmerth WD during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open due to a back injury.

Lingmerth's presence and competitive attitude will be sorely missed by his fans and peers alike.

A look at David Lingmerth's career

David Lingmerth is a well-known golfer who was born in Tranas, Sweden. Lingmerth began his professional career in 2010. Since then, his career has demonstrated his talent and commitment to the sport.

Lingmerth has accrued one notable victory throughout the course of his professional career. He won the Memorial Tournament in 2015, demonstrating his fortitude and talent by outlasting England's Justin Rose in a thrilling playoff. With a par on the third extra hole, Lingmerth secured victory and accomplished an important professional milestone.

David Lingmerth is yet to record a victory in the current 2022–2023. However, his steady play has led to four top-10 results, demonstrating his competitive spirit and capacity to compete against some of the finest players in the world. Due to his commitment to the sport, Lingmerth currently holds the 132nd spot in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and a good ranking of 86th in the cup standings.

David Lingmerth's professional career has been fruitful in terms of financial success. His outstanding $10,913,148 earnings to date from sanctioned competitions are proof of his prowess and tenacity on the golf course.

David Lingmerth’s last 5 tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 25-28 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +9 $0 May 18-21 PGA Championship MC +13 $0 May 4-7 Wells Fargo Championship 47 E $51,222 March 30-Apr 2 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 16-19 Valspar Championship 27 E $53,190

In his last five competitions, David Lingmerth's performance has been a combination of highs and lows. Lingmerth failed to qualify for the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 25–28 with a score of +9 and received no cash prizes.

Sadly, the pattern persisted at the PGA Championship from May 18 to 21, where he once more missed the cut with a score of +13 and received no money.

Lingmerth, though, had indications of development at the Wells Fargo Championship, which took place from May 4–7. He finished in 47th position with an even-par score and earned $51,222.

From March 16–19, he earned $53,190 for finishing in 27th place with an even-par score at the Valspar Championship

David Lingmerth missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open from March 30 to April 2 with a score of +6, failing to earn any money.

