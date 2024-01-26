Has Hideki Matsuyama ever won the Masters? Exploring the golfer’s record

Hideki Matsuyama, who is currently competing at the ongoing Farmers Insurance Open, has won the Masters tournament once in 2021.

The 31-year-old golfer carded a 1-over 73 in the final round, making history as the first Japanese and first Asian-born champion of the tournament. He clinched the title by finishing one stroke ahead of American pro golfer Will Zalatoris.

Along with a fancy green jacket, Hideki Matsuyama earned a whopping cash prize of $2.07 million. He was also honored with the Prime Minister's Award, presented to him by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo.

Post his win, Matsuyama also described the emotions he experienced following the final putt. He explained (via Golf.com):

“When the final putt went in, I really wasn’t thinking of anything. But when I saw my caddie, Shota, and hugged him, I was happy for him because this is his first victory on the bag. And then it started sinking in, the joy of being a Masters champion.”

Matsuyama has competed in the Masters twelve times since 2011, successfully making the cut in eleven of those appearances.

The Japanese professional golfer’s best finishes in the Masters tournament include a solo fifth spot in 2015, a T7 in 2016, and a T11 in 2017.

During the 2023 Masters tournament, Matsuyama couldn't match his previous successes, finishing in the T16 position and 10 strokes behind the champion Jon Rahm.

How is Hideki Matsuyama's 2024 season going so far?

After a decent 2023 season on the Tour where he made some amazing finishes, Hideki Matsuyama started his 2024 season with the Sentry at the Kapalua Plantation Course.

Matsuyama had an average starting two rounds wherein he finished with 2-under-par and 5-under-par scores respectively. However, his performance fell short during the third round of the event as he scored 3-over-par in the round.

He finished in the 58th position with a total score of 8-under-par at the end of the event. He bagged $50,500 with this finish.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner then participated at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Although he made four birdies in the first round, his double bogey on the 14th hole saw him finish even.

Matsuyama eventually finished T30 on the scoreboard, nine strokes behind the winner Grayson Murray. Nonetheless, he earned $44,751 in prize money from the event.

Matsuyama is currently playing at the Farmers Insurance Open and is tied for 10th at the end of the second round. He also accomplished his first-ever hole-in-one on the Tour, acing the 3-par 8th hole in the second round.