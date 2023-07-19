Has John Daly ever won a major? Golfer's career wins explored

American golfer John Daly has won two majors - the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. In fact, the latter victory is still guaranteeing his presence at Hoylake.

Daly, 57, qualifies for the British Open due to the category one exemption: "The Open Champions aged 60 or under on 23 July 2023".

Daly's victory at the 1991 PGA Championship was a tremendous contest with Bruce Lietzke, as the two were neck and neck for most of the tournament. But a third-round 72 (par) set back Lietzke in an ultimately irreparable way.

John Daly, The Open Championship, 1995 (Image via Getty).

The tournament began with Daly closing the first round at -3, one stroke behind Lietzke and two behind the provisional leader. On the second day, Daly took over first place, with Lietzke just one stroke behind.

The third day defined the battle between the two: while Daly played for -3 and held the top spot, Lietzke only managed par and fell to fourth place.

On Sunday, Daly kept the pace and closed with -1, despite a double bogey on the 18th hole. Lietzke could not take advantage, as he could only manage -2, without endangering Daly's lead throughout the fourth round.

The 1995 Open Championship, on the other hand, was for Daly a consecrating event. He tied for first place on the first day and took the solo lead on the second. When his game seemed most solid, he scored +1 in the third round and fell to fourth place.

However, he was able to find his stride again and managed -1 on Sunday, just enough to force a playoff against Italy's Constantino Rocca. Daly convincingly won the four-hole playoff (by four strokes) and took home his second hole.

John Daly, 1991 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

John Daly: Other wins and more

John Daly won three other PGA Tour tournaments. These victories were the 1992 B.C. Open, the 1994 BellSouth Classic, and the 2004 Buick Invitational. In 545 tournaments played at this level, Daly made the cut in 276, with 30 top 10s, in addition to the five aforementioned victories.

Four international victories add to Daly's record: the 1990 AECI Charity Classic and Hollard Royal Swazi Sun Classic, the 2001 BMW International Open, and the 2003 Kolon Korean Open.

Other important wins in his career include the 1993 Dunhill Cup, teaming with Fred Couples and Payne Stewart, the 1999 JC Penney Classic, teaming with Laura Davies, the 2001 BMW International Open, the 2003 Champions Challenge, teaming with Pat Perez, the 2003 Callaway Golf Pebble Beach Invitational and the 2020-2021 PNC Championship, teaming with his son John Daly II.

He also won de 2017 Insperity Invitational tournament of the PGA Tour Champions.