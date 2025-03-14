Has Min Woo Lee ever won on the PGA Tour? Career results explored

Taking a look at the Players Championship leaderboard, Min Woo Lee sits atop the leaderboard amid the ongoing second round as he searches for his first PGA Tour title. He’s tied with Akshay Bhatia, but he’s spent much of the second round at or near the top and is one of the favorites the rest of the way.

The Australian is set to be in contention to win the Players Championship this year, but has he won on the PGA Tour before?

Does Min Woo Lee have a PGA Tour win?

As of now, Min Woo Lee has yet to take home a trophy on the PGA Tour. He’s been a pro on the tour since last season, but he hasn’t yet earned a victory.

Lee, after two rounds, is one of two golfers in pole position to take home the trophy this weekend. He’s -11 after 36 holes, and with half the field going home, his competitors are thinning out.

Should the results hold and he breaks his tie with Bhatia, it would be his first win both of 2025 and of his career. In fact, Lee, who has played a lot on the DP World Tour, has not even finished in the top 10 so far in 2025.

He has made the top 25 in three of four starts (and made the cut in all four), but he’s not gotten higher than that. His best outing was a T11 at the Cognizant Classic.

The closest the Aussie has ever come to a PGA Tour win was a T2 at the Cognizant last year and a T2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the same year.

The golfer has won three times professionally, though. He took home three trophies on the DP World Tour before joining the PGA Tour. Lee won the 2020 ISPS Handa Open, the 2021 Scottish Open, and the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

Min Woo Lee is aiming for his first win on tour (Image via Imagn)

Lee opened as a rather long shot to win the Players, but his odds have skyrocketed. He’s now +700, among the favorites to win it outright. Bhatia is slightly ahead at +600 in live odds.

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa both have stronger odds as well, but Lee is right there and he is in play to at least finish in the top 10 and get his first such finish of the season.

Lee is at the top thanks in no small part to a fortunate bounce on a shot on the 18th hole, about which he said via Newsweek:

"That third shot could have easily gone in the water had I just pulled it, but used a bit of magic and tried to cut up a pitching wedge out of the rough and -- out of the pine straw, and it was absolutely perfect."

Had he missed, Min Woo Lee would have had a much more difficult path to victory.

